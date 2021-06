Mathew Perry has revealed his engagement has been called off days after the Friends Reunion.The actor, 51, has been dating literary manager Molly Hurwitz, 29, since 2018, and proposed in November 2020.Perry announced they had separated in a statement to People, which read: “Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.”He previously described Hurwitz as “the greatest woman on the face of the planet”.Perry has never been married before. His previous relationship was with Masters of Sex actor Lizzy Caplan.The Independent has contacted Perry for comment.Perry recently prompted fan concern...