Amazon Buys MGM For US$8.4 billion – Here Are The Movies & TV Shows It Will Eventually Own
As streaming wars rage on, bit player Amazon, with its Prime Video service, just unleashed a fresh volley against its competitors, with the recent announcement that it plans to buy Hollywood studio MGM for a sweet US$8.4 billion (S$11.2 billion). Once regulatory approval is provided, Amazon will take ownership of the studio’s impressive catalog of TV and film franchises, from major action films like James Bond to chick flicks like Legally Blonde, as well as movie and TV properties Stargate and Fargo.geekculture.co