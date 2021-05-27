Amazon Buys MGM For US$8.4 billion – Here Are The Movies & TV Shows It Will Eventually Own

Earlier today came the announcement that in the wake of the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, the new media conglomerate will be named Warner Bros. Discovery. This reveal came with what sources call an "initial wordmark for the proposed new company" and not an official logo for the company, but the internet is anything but fair and the reaction to the image has been all over the map with mockery the default (as is custom). Chief among the complaints for the image is that it's not exciting, or even that creative a combination of the two companies' names. We've collected some of the reactions below.