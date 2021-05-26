Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

Oklahoma's "Free Fishing Days" are coming up this weekend starting Saturday, June 5th through Sunday, June 6th (06-05-21 to 06-06-21). You can fish local and area public lakes, ponds and other places throughout Oklahoma without the need for a state fishing license. It's the perfect time to introduce people, especially kids, to fishing and the great outdoors. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation does this every year and it's always a fun family weekend of fishing and spending time together. So if you didn't have any plans for this weekend, you do now! Grab the tackle, poles and head to the water...