Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September. FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.

klaw.com
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Omaha, GA
City
Lakeview, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Nashville, GA
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Wells Fargo Center#Moda Center#Virginia Beach#Love My Country Tour#Warner Music Nashville#Fgl Lifers#Citi#Iowa Wells Fargo Arena#Mo Hollywood#Mo T Mobile Center#Toyota Amphitheatre#Chi Health Center#United Center#Save Mart Center#Ruoff Music Center#Riverbend Music Center#Pnc Music Pavilion#Vivint Smart Home Arena#Toyota Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Florida Georgia Line
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
KLAW 101

Luke Bryan Plans 2021 Farm Tour

Luke Bryan's annual Farm Tour is coming back this fall. The country superstar's 2021 trek to various rural venues will begin on Sept. 9. Bryan's 2021 Farm Tour -- his 12th -- will run from Sept. 9-18 and include five never-before-played venues. Stops include Marshall, Wisc. (Sept. 9), Kingman, Ind. (Sept. 19) and Fowlerville, Mich. (Sept. 18); a full list of shows is below.
CelebritiesPosted by
KLAW 101

Tanya Tucker Plots Extensive Tour Dates for 2021

Tanya Tucker has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 run of concerts that will keep her busy on the road from the end of June until the beginning of December. The Grammy Award winner released a packed-out schedule for her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour on Wednesday (May 2). She's announced rescheduled dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, and Tucker has also booked a slew of new dates and festival appearances.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
KLAW 101

Garth Brooks Adds Stadium Tour Show in Kansas City for August

Garth Brooks is continuing to fill up his concert calendar. On Wednesday (June 2), the country superstar announced a brand-new Stadium Tour stop, this time in Kansas City, Mo. Brooks is set to play GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7, at 7PM. Per a press release, the show is Brooks' first at the stadium, home to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.
Nashville, TNPosted by
KLAW 101

10 Historical Country Music Sites to Visit on Your Trip to Nashville

Nashville is the undeniable home of country music, and it's also a very popular tourist destination. While there are plenty of reasons to visit Nashville even if you're not a country music fan — including world-class dining, a top-notch symphony orchestra and first-rate theater and visual arts experiences — it's not called Music City for nothing. A visit to Nashville affords a country fan a chance to visit some of the most important historical sites in country music and step right into the pages of country's rich history.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

This Weekend it’s “FREE FISHING DAYS” in Oklahoma!

Oklahoma's "Free Fishing Days" are coming up this weekend starting Saturday, June 5th through Sunday, June 6th (06-05-21 to 06-06-21). You can fish local and area public lakes, ponds and other places throughout Oklahoma without the need for a state fishing license. It's the perfect time to introduce people, especially kids, to fishing and the great outdoors. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation does this every year and it's always a fun family weekend of fishing and spending time together. So if you didn't have any plans for this weekend, you do now! Grab the tackle, poles and head to the water...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Support Foster Care in Oklahoma by Attending this Ranch Rodeo

The Cowboys that Care Ranch Rodeo is this weekend! Support Local Foster Care by attending!. TFI Oklahoma and Crooked R Ranch is hosting the Cowboys Who Care Ranch Rodeo on Saturday, June 5, at the Creek County Fairgrounds, Kellyville, OK. All proceeds from the ranch rodeo will benefit local children in foster care.
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...