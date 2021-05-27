Cancel
Springfield, IL

Illinois House passes right-to-unionize amendment

By PETER HANCOCK Capitol News Illinois
 17 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois House passed a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday that would guarantee workers in the state the right to unionize. The proposed amendment, which passed the Senate last week, would provide that employees have a “fundamental right” to organize and engage in collective bargaining over wages, hours and working conditions. It would also prohibit the state or any local government from enacting so-called “right-to-work” laws, which prohibit contracts that make union membership a condition of employment.

