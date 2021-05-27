Cancel
Woodsist Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Kurt Vile, Yo La Tengo and Parquet Courts

By Caroline Fisher
mxdwn.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodsist music festival has announced its 2021 lineup, which is set to feature headliners like Kurt Vile, Yo La Tengo, Parquet Courts and more. After the success of the 2019 rendition of the fest, it’s looking to expand by featuring more space, more local food vendors and of course, more music. The festival will take place at its usual Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY on September 25-26, and tent/RV parking will be available nearby the festival site. Tickets to Woodsist can be purchased on the official Woodsist Festival website.

