With nearly half a million new infections globally each day and billions of people still awaiting their first COVID-19 jab it is crucial that, not only must no dose go to waste, but every single dose must be deployed as effectively as possible if we are to bring this pandemic under control. Some of the world’s wealthiest countries nations have already committed to share doses with lower-income countries through COVAX: as G7 leaders meet this week, other governments must follow suit and share their doses now, because we only have a limited window when we can use them.