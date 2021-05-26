Cancel
Newcastle, ME

Town of Newcastle

lcnme.com
 15 days ago

The Newcastle Board of Selectmen have decided against holding an open annual town meeting this year. The Town warrant will be voted on by secret ballot. Therefore, the Board of Selectmen want to notify and warn the inhabitants of the Town of Newcastle in said County and State, qualified by law to vote in town affairs, to meet at the Fire Station building at 86 River Rd on Tuesday, the 8th day of June, A.D. 2021 at 8:00 am, then and there to act upon Article 1 and by secret ballot on Articles 2 through 11. The polling hours therefore to be from 8:00 am until 8:00 in the evening.

Newcastle, ME
