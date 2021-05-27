Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book World: Jennifer Weiner understands women. Her new novel, 'That Summer,' shows us why.

By Maureen Corrigan
Laredo Morning Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Jennifer Weiner's latest novel, "That Summer," is a #MeToo story; but, in a broader sense, every one of the 15 novels Weiner has written could be described as "me, too" stories. Her heroines are almost always smart, self-deprecating underdogs who haven't been "seen" by the world. Some feel alienated from the normative roles of wife and mother. ("Me, too," think many of Weiner's readers.) Others feel bad about being "plus size" in a world where a woman, still, can never be too thin. ("Me, too.") Still others feel cosmically lonely, or invisible, or ashamed that they have to reach for a pill or another glass of wine to get through the day. ("Me, too," "Me, too," Me, too.")

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Maureen Corrigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Boston#Cambridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CNN

Meghan hopes all kids feel represented in her new book

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is speaking out about the lack of diversity she saw in books growing up, and hopes every family will feel represented in her new children’s book. Meghan told NPR the best-seller, titled “The Bench,” was inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry as a gift on his first Father’s Day.
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Women-centered historical novels are dogged by questions of accuracy. Hence the author's note.

Women-centered historical novels are having a moment, particularly when uncovering little-known histories. Resistance to these narratives, which cast heroines with agency, hidden talents and extraordinary achievements, has declined, but only after a hard-fought battle. Perhaps women have won the war and we can pen stories of our ancestors without the dreaded attack of the old guard - a patriarchy accustomed to controlling the narrative and wielding the term "historical accuracy" like a weapon.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Associated Press

Winfrey’s new book pick is novel ‘The Sweetness of Water’

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s next book club pick is a debut novel set in Georgia at the end of the Civil War: Nathan Harris’ “The Sweetness of Water.”. “One of my great joys is finding a new author whose work I can share and support,” Winfrey said Tuesday in a statement. “I was captivated by the work of Nathan Harris and look forward to discussing this debut novel with all of his new readers.”
Books & Literaturebookforum.com

Kate Zambreno on her new book; Alex Press on Amazon

Alex Press and Jacobin magazine have a new podcast, Primed, about Amazon. The show will cover the online retailer’s operations, working conditions, and its effects on society, the environment, culture, politics, and more. For more on Amazon’s role in furthering inequality, see Press’s review of Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America by Alec MacGillis in the Spring issue of Bookforum.
Books & Literaturefivebooks.com

Notable New Novels of Summer 2021

What are the most notable new novels of summer 2021?. Well, there are a lot of contenders to choose from. First off, there are a number of new books from big-name authors. Lionel Shriver’s latest offering Should We Stay or Should We Go, for example, is a high concept ‘sliding doors’-style novel centred on a middle aged couple who make a suicide pact before they turn 80, so as to avoid the indignities of old age. Given its morbid premise, it’s surprisingly fun and breezy; with elements of satire and speculative fiction, and a dollop of self-awareness (“Please tell me you’re not listening to that Shriver woman,” groans the wife at one point.)
Books & Literatureinews.co.uk

Yasmina Reza on her new novel ‘Anne-Marie the Beauty’: ‘I freed myself from gender’

Yasmina Reza is one of the world’s most successful playwrights, best known for her smash hit Art, which ran for eight years in the West End from 1996, conquering the world with its “Emperor’s new clothes” take on contemporary art. But she is also a deft novelist, skewering the same sort of middle-class foibles on the page as on the stage. In the mid-2000s, she spent a year shadowing Nicolas Sarkozy, the then French presidential candidate, for her book L’Aube, Le Soir ou La Nuit (Dawn, Dusk or Night).
Books & Literaturetmj4.com

New Summer Novel About Friendship and Family

“Like a true friendship, The Clover Girls is a novel you will forever savor and treasure,” said New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe. The Clover Girls is a new summer novel that is an ode to our forever friends and forgiveness. Author Wade Rouse joins us today to share more about the background and significance of The Clover Girls. Wade will also discuss the meaning behind his pen name, Viola Shipman!
Books & LiteratureNapa Valley Register

Book Banter: Celebrating Pride Month with books to help us understand our differences

June is Pride Month, and there are so many ways to celebrate the amazing diversity among Napa Valley residents. The following is just a smattering of books — fiction, non-fiction, memoir, and books written for children and young adults — that deal with both pride and the struggle that come with coming out, gender fluidity, sexuality, and other topics related to the LGBTQ+ population. I believe we have something to learn about tolerance, gender fluidity, and commemorating individuality from them all.
Books & LiteratureSand Hills Express

Authors of “Blackout” on celebrating Black love in all forms

Six bestselling Young Adult authors have teamed up to write “Blackout,” a new novel celebrating Black love. The book, on sale now, weaves together six stories of love and friendship set against a massive power outage in New York City. “Blackout” was written by six people. They are Dhonielle Clayton,...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the top children's book award?

KIDSPOST-NEWBERY - Who was John Newbery, the namesake of the top children's book award? 630 words, by Marylou Tousignant (Post special). One photo. John Newbery is called the "Father of Children's Literature," not because he was the first to publish children's books - he wasn't - but because he was the first to turn them into a profitable business. In mid-18th-century England, a new and growing middle class had money to spend on their children, and Newbery gave them something to spend it on.
Books & Literatureworldcatholicnews.com

10 new books to restore your faith in humanity

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today. Wave the world and its complications goodbye, and dive headfirst into this crop of new arrivals, all guaranteed to delight, distract and remind you that everything doesn’t have to be terrible all the time. That’s not to say there isn’t a little dramatic tension (or even a good dose of the hard things) in these books, but rather that they share the same warm, deeply humane spirit – and a penchant for a happy ending that results in a deep sigh of contentment, and a wish you could hang around in that fictional world just a little longer.
Books & Literatureredcarpetcrash.com

Win A Copy Of ‘Hell Of A Book: A Novel’ By Jason Mott

In Jason Mott’s Hell of a Book, a Black author sets out on a cross-country publicity tour to promote his bestselling novel. That storyline drives Hell of a Book and is the scaffolding of something much larger and urgent: since Mott’s novel also tells the story of Soot, a young Black boy living in a rural town in the recent past, and The Kid, a possibly imaginary child who appears to the author on his tour.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Joan Silber on the Dangers of Parochialism

This week on The Maris Review, Joan Silber joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book, Secrets of Happiness, out now from Counterpoint. When I first started traveling in Asia, great distinctions were made between tourists and travelers. Travelers stayed longer and knew more. And now I think that’s not so crucial. I’m not writing a travel guide, so it’s not up to me to be complete about it. But you want some accuracy of observation, and for fiction you want some observation about what’s most important for them. After traveling all these years, I’m not an expert on Asia by any means, but I’m an enemy of what I’d call parochialism. Parochialism is the idea that the way you do it is the way it’s done. That’s very dangerous as a policy and as a human response to things.
Lifestylebookriot.com

7 Romantic Beach Reads That Celebrate Black Joy

Tia Williams’ Seven Days in June. Reese Witherspoon’s June Book Club pick and one of summer’s Most Anticipated Books (Oprah Daily, Good Housekeeping, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, Essence and more)! Seven days to fall in love, fifteen years to forget and seven days to get it all back again… This is a witty, romantic, and sexy-as-hell novel of two writers and their second chance at love. “A smart, sexy testament to Black joy, to the well of strength from which women draw, and to tragic romances that mature into second chances. I absolutely loved it.”— Jodi Picoult, #1 New York Times bestselling author.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
AFAR

How Real Women Aviators Helped Shape an Exciting New Novel

Amelia Earhart standing in front of the Lockheed Electra in which she disappeared July 29, 1937. In an interview, author Maggie Shipstead shares some of the real-life inspiration behind her latest novel, “Great Circle.”. In 2020, I spent months researching the life of pioneering aviator Lilian Bland. I’d known of...