Marriott limits Points Advance holds to no more than 60 days

By Nick Reyes
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marriott Bonvoy’s Points Advance option is a relatively unique loyalty program feature. Unlike competitors, Marriott allows any member to easily make a points reservation online even when they don’t have enough points in their account to pay for their stay under the premise that they need to have enough points by 14 days ahead of the stay or the stay will be canceled (each member can only have up to 3 such reservations). Effective today, Marriott is changing how Points Advance works: members will now need to have the number of points required to pay for the stay within 60 days of the day they make the reservation or 14 days in advance of check-in, whichever comes sooner. This means that members can no longer lock in award availability a year in advance and hold it for months and months without points in their accounts.

frequentmiler.com
Ann Arbor, MI
100
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
Earn Miles Without Flying! We earn millions of points each year, mostly without flying. Our blog is dedicated to teaching others how to do the same.

 https://frequentmiler.com/
