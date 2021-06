Liz Belcher will retire in August as the Roanoke Valley Greenway Coordinator after 25 years. Liz began working as coordinator in 1996 when the Greenway Steering Committee was a fledgling organization at the Fifth Planning District Commission. The regional Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission was formally established in 1997 by the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, City of Salem, and Town of Vinton. Botetourt County joined in 2016. Liz has been the only employee of the Commission, coordinating with the local governments to build a greenway network.