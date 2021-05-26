Jon Pardi, Old Dominion + More Shape the 10 Hottest Songs of Summer 2021 List

Old Dominion‘s new single is being released today (Friday, May 21st) and it's called “I Was On A Boat That Day.” It's the lead single from the band's upcoming fourth studio album, and as Matthew Ramsey tells us, it's a song that almost wasn't. “It started around the same time that we started writing “Break Up With Him.” We had this idea we were kicking it around for a long time, and we bring it up and shoot it down. I don’t know how many times we decided not to write this song. And then for whatever reason, when we were in Asheville, North Carolina, making this album, it came up again and we sort of laughed like it was a joke, but then our co-writers Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne helped us see the light that it actually was not a joke title. It was actually a really fun title. So we wrote it.”