Jon Pardi, Old Dominion + More Shape the 10 Hottest Songs of Summer 2021 List

By Billy Dukes
KLAW 101
 9 days ago
The hottest country songs of summer 2021 aren't all party songs, because summer is so much more than a party. Love and heartbreak songs help make up this mostly feel-good playlist of tracks from hitmakers and newcomers. It's a diverse list of 10 great summer songs for the 2021 version...

Lawton, OK
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

