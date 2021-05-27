Random Ramsdom: NFC West tops ranking of NFL divisions

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 17. Philadelphia Eagles. Right tackle Lane Johnson consistently ranks among the best at his position, though his 71.9 grade in 2020 was the lowest of his career. Johnson is normally a dominant run blocker and a solid pass protector, and he’s graded out at 80.0-plus in five of his eight NFL seasons. Right guard Brandon Brooks returns after missing all of 2020, an unfortunate injury after he was the highest-graded guard in the league in 2019 (92.8). If he’s back to form, the Eagles get one of the best pass-protecting guards to shore up the middle of their line. Isaac Seumalo returns to left guard after an odd season that saw him rank eighth as a pass blocker but just 68th as a run blocker. Center Jason Kelce has been the highest-graded center over the past few years, but his 69.6 overall grade in 2020 ranked 11th. It was his lowest grade since his rookie 2011 season. But perhaps the Eagles are looking to the future with second-round pick Landon Dickerson. He has injury concerns, but he topped all college centers in run-blocking grade last season and earned the top grade among centers in the draft class. The other intriguing player is Jordan Mailata, a 2018 seventh-rounder who played rugby and is still a baby in football years. Mailata was forced into action and held his own with a 70.3 overall grade last season, including the 13th-highest percentage of positively graded run blocks among tackles. The Eagles could rank anywhere by the end of the season, but if their veterans stay healthy and avoid declines, this has the potential to be one of the best offensive lines in the league once again.