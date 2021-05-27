Cancel
Review: With flowerpots and robotic instruments, Sō Percussion performs an exhilarating concert

By Tim Diovanni
Dallas News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSō Percussion, a Brooklyn-based percussion quartet that performed Tuesday at the Meyerson Symphony Center, is well-known in new music circles. This was the group’s first live performance since the beginning of the pandemic, but its members — Eric Cha-Beach, Josh Quillen, Adam Sliwinski and Jason Treuting — didn’t show any signs of rustiness. The ensemble instead combined rhythmic precision with high-spirited vitality, and demonstrated assiduous attention to nuances in dynamics, timbres and characters.

