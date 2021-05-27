Review: With flowerpots and robotic instruments, Sō Percussion performs an exhilarating concert

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), one of the nation’s premier music ensembles and a leader in presenting wide-ranging repertoire and adventurous commissions, resumes live performances with invited audiences attending concerts at two different venues beginning on June 26, 2021, at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, made possible by a generous leadership gift from Terri Jerry Kohl. LACO will be the first ensemble to perform at the landmark venue since it was temporarily shuttered more than a year ago due to the pandemic. Music Director Jaime Martín conducts the Walt Disney Concert Hall concert as well as one at The Huntington’s Rothenberg Hall on July 1, 2021. Attendance at the concerts will be limited, and LACO will observe all city, county and venue safety protocols. Audience members – comprised of LACO-invited friends and family, vital community partners and others who have helped the Orchestra weather the pandemic – must have proof of vaccination. Both programs will be recorded for the second season of SummerFest, LACO’s highly regarded digital chamber music series, which will stream weekly beginning in July at no cost on LACO’s YouTube channel.