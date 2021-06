Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Last night, the Knights sent the Colorado Avalanche packing thanks to a 6-3 win in game 6 of their series and set up a date with the Canadiens for the 3rd round. As soon as the Vegas-Colorado game wrapped up, the odds of winning the series were made public and it’s safe to say that like in the previous 2 rounds, the Canadiens are the underdogs. Should they fear the Knights and start hating themselves? I really don’t think so.