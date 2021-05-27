Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

City of Fort Collins Gives Notice of Termination of Emergency Rules

By Jonson Kuhn
Posted by 
northfortynews
northfortynews
 17 days ago

On March 30, 2020, under the authority of Sec. 2-671(a)(6) of the City Code, City Manager Darin Atteberry established the First Amended Emergency Rule and Regulation No. 2020-05A, permitting individuals to occupy any recreational vehicle parked on private property with written permission from the property owner, for working, living or sleeping purposes in order to use that recreational vehicle to promote physical distancing and/or quarantine. Further, Atteberry directed City enforcement staff not to enforce the provisions of City Code Sections 17-182(b) or 20-105(a) regarding such vehicles.

northfortynews.com
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Health
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
Government
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Fort Collins, CO
Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Sec#Executive Orders#Emergency Department#Public Property#General Public#City Staff#Fort Collins Gives Notice#Cdc#Termination#Emergency Rule#City Enforcement Staff#Property Owner#Private Property#Public Health#Recreational Vehicle#Regulation 2020 05a#Written Permission#City Code Sections#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Fort Collins, COReporterHerald.com

Midtown district in Fort Collins plans summer campaigns

The Midtown Business Improvement District has launched a campaign to restore retail activity in the midtown district after 2020 challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Midtown BID was established in 2017 to support midtown commercial property owners and businesses in planning, funding and implementing projects and programs. The BID is a special taxing district that uses its funding to support marketing, promotion and retail activity in the district.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Public Health Amends Local Public Health Order Effective June 11

Chaffee County Public Health Agency Order #2020-08-Amendment 21, the next Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Order related to COVID-19, formally goes into effect today, Friday, June 11. The amendment includes increasing indoor event capacity to seventy-five percent of the venue capacity, increasing outdoor event capacity to five thousand (5,000) attendees, and pointing out that even event planners who do not have to submit a special event permit application are encouraged to use the event toolkit as a resource.
Posted by
The Register-Herald

Morrison believes local harm reduction program will survive

Greenbrier County’s health officer is taking a wary approach toward the impact her office’s harm reduction program may see as a result of new regulations that emerged from the 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. Dr. Bridgett Morrison believes the Greenbrier Health Department’s three-year-old program will weather the...
Lewis County, WAChronicle

Lewis County Allows Staffers to Unmask Upon Vaccination Proof

Fully-vaccinated members of the public can now unmask in some county buildings, and county employees are getting the option too — if they can prove their vaccination status. Lewis County broke from some Southwest Washington lawmakers this week in passing the opt-in policy that allows staffers to ditch their face covering after proving they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sullivan, INsullivan-times.com

City of Sullivan - Public Notice

The City of Sullivan (32 N Court St, Sullivan, IN 47882) submits this. public notice to signify that construction on a new stormwater sewer. system will commence on July 5th, 2021 along Price Street in Sullivan,. IN. The project will be constructed under Indiana Department of. Environmental Management NOI permit...
Loveland, COPosted by
northfortynews

Loveland City Council Returns to In-Person Meetings

After more than a year of remote and hybrid city council meetings, the Loveland City Council has reconvened for in-person meetings beginning June 1 in City Council Chambers, 500. E 3rd St. The public has the following options to participate in City Council meetings. The first option is to watch...
Fort Smith, ARtalkbusiness.net

Judge DeLay rules city of Fort Smith in violation of FOIA

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay ruled Friday (June 11) the City of Fort Smith is in violation of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by not providing Fort Smith Attorney Joey McCutchen emails received by the Fort Smith “Board of Director Email Group.”. McCutchen filed the lawsuit in...
Public Healthkentwa.gov

City Notices

CARES ACT FUNDING (CDBG-CV) On March 27, 2020, the U.S. Congress passed The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (H.R. 748), also known as the CARES Act. The purpose of CARES Act funds is to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. During this third round of funding, the City received $859,720 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds (CDBG-CV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). To accept third round funds, the City released its second amendment to the 2019 Annual Action Plan and held a public hearing on January 21, 2021. At that time, the City had not selected sub-recipient organizations to carry out proposed activities and is now providing that information via this public notice.
Harrisville, UTStandard-Examiner

Harrisville declares drought emergency, other cities debate new water rules

HARRISVILLE — As the state and Weber County contend with the ongoing drought, calls to the public in some locales to start watching water consumption are spreading. Harrisville Mayor Michelle Tait, for one, issued a proclamation on Wednesday declaring a local emergency in the city due to the drought and limiting when residents may water their lawns. Violating the water rules would be regarded as an infraction, according to Bill Morris, the Harrisville city attorney.
Chaffee County, COChaffee County Times

Capacity rises, requests reviewed

The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners convened as the Board of Health on Monday morning to discuss issues affecting events planning in the county and raised capacity limits. Tuesday, Live Nation released its plans to begin selling general admission passes to the Seven Peaks Music Festival on June 18, 4 days before the public hearing on its event application.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane, Washington

Spokane City Council Terminates Local State of Emergency

Lisa Gardner, City Council Communications Director, 509.625.6226. In a resolution passed during Monday’s legislative session, Spokane City Council resolved to terminate local emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution dismisses any associated emergency orders ratified in 2020, and as more people in Spokane County are vaccinated, Council moves that government, business, and public life, in general, can resume if done in concert with vaccinations, masking, social distancing, and other safety measures.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Free Mulch Day in Fort Collins Saturday, June 5th

Walk through just about any garden center right now and you'll see bags and bags of mulch available. A lot of people mulch as an easy way to make an area look better, but according to Wikipedia applying mulch helps with "conservation of soil moisture, improving fertility and health of the soil and reducing weed growth."
Ocean Township, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

LRRC NOTICE: NJ FamilyCare and Public Health Emergency: NJ FamilyCare will not be terminating those who are no longer eligible until at least January 2022

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), signed into law on March 18, 2020, bars all Medicaid terminations during the public health emergency caused by COVID-19. Any individual enrolled in Medicaid since March 2020 will have continued benefits until the last day of the month when the public health emergency ends.
Loveland, COPosted by
northfortynews

City of Loveland Begins 2021 Street Rehabilitation Program

The chip seal resurfacing treatment began on Friday, May 21, and will run through the fall. This process is fast-moving and will require lane closures. The traveling public should expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid the construction areas. Project dates are estimates based on favorable conditions; variances may...
Amador City, CAledger.news

CITY OF AMADOR CITY - NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Separate sealed BIDS for the RETAINING WALL REPAIR PROJECT will be received by the CITY OF AMADOR CITY, City Hall, P.O. Box 200, 14531 E. School Street, Amador City, CA 95601, until JULY 1, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. and then at said City Hall office publicly opened and read aloud. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held June 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the City Hall located at 14531 E. School Street, Amador City, California. Representatives of the City will be present to answer bidder’s questions and conduct a site tour.
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Airport terminal name up to city

An effort to name the Yellowstone Regional Airport terminal after the late State Sen. Hank Coe has opened some eyes to just who gets to make those types of decisions. In their historical research of documents relating to significant airport name changes, YRA Board President Doug Johnston and Cody Mayor Matt Hall discovered the Cody City Council has always had the precedence of naming airport property.