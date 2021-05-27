City of Fort Collins Gives Notice of Termination of Emergency Rules

CARES ACT FUNDING (CDBG-CV) On March 27, 2020, the U.S. Congress passed The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (H.R. 748), also known as the CARES Act. The purpose of CARES Act funds is to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. During this third round of funding, the City received $859,720 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds (CDBG-CV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). To accept third round funds, the City released its second amendment to the 2019 Annual Action Plan and held a public hearing on January 21, 2021. At that time, the City had not selected sub-recipient organizations to carry out proposed activities and is now providing that information via this public notice.