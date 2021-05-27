City of Fort Collins Gives Notice of Termination of Emergency Rules
On March 30, 2020, under the authority of Sec. 2-671(a)(6) of the City Code, City Manager Darin Atteberry established the First Amended Emergency Rule and Regulation No. 2020-05A, permitting individuals to occupy any recreational vehicle parked on private property with written permission from the property owner, for working, living or sleeping purposes in order to use that recreational vehicle to promote physical distancing and/or quarantine. Further, Atteberry directed City enforcement staff not to enforce the provisions of City Code Sections 17-182(b) or 20-105(a) regarding such vehicles.northfortynews.com