Statement on Passing of A.D. “Pete” Correll

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement.

“Derek and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pete Correll. So much of Atlanta as we know it reflects the legacy and works of Pete—from leading the charge to transform Grady Memorial Hospital into one of the premiere trauma centers in the nation, to honoring our first black Mayor with the renaming of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. His contributions to Atlanta and the entire state should inspire each of us to play a part in strengthening the fabric of our communities. Our thoughts are with Ada Lee, his family and loved ones.”

