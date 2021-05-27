Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Statement on Passing of A.D. “Pete” Correll

Posted by 
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
 18 days ago

Mayor’s Office of Communications

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xShBs_0aDKYHv500

Statement on Passing of A.D. “Pete” Correll

ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement.

“Derek and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pete Correll. So much of Atlanta as we know it reflects the legacy and works of Pete—from leading the charge to transform Grady Memorial Hospital into one of the premiere trauma centers in the nation, to honoring our first black Mayor with the renaming of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. His contributions to Atlanta and the entire state should inspire each of us to play a part in strengthening the fabric of our communities. Our thoughts are with Ada Lee, his family and loved ones.”

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia

7
Followers
12
Post
157
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Georgia. With an estimated 2019 population of 506,811,

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A D#Grady Memorial Hospital#City Channel 26#Passing#Twitter Cityofatlanta#Keisha#Legacy#Premiere#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta, Georgia

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Key Appointments

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Key Appointments. ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a number of key appointments to serve in the Administration. Chief Financial Officer – Mohamed Balla (Effective July 7, 2021) Mohamed Balla most recently served as Deputy Commissioner of...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta, Georgia

City Enters Phase 4 of Reopening on Wednesday

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303. ATLANTA— The City of Atlanta entered Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, June 9. Non-mission-critical employees are now permitted to resume in-person operations at City facilities under enhanced safety requirements and measures. City facilities remain closed to the public.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta, Georgia

Statement on Confirmation of APD Chief Rodney Bryant

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303. Statement on Confirmation of APD Chief Rodney Bryant. ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement upon the confirmation of her appointment of Chief Rodney Bryant to serve as permanent Chief of the Atlanta Police Department. “Chief Bryant has served the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta, Georgia

City of Atlanta Swimming Pools Set to Reopen

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303. Free Admission Planned for COVID-19 Phase 3 Roll Out. ATLANTA—After a year without to access to City pools due to COVID – 19, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that, for the first time ever, admission fees have been waived—making pools accessible to all patrons at no cost. All 12 City swimming pools will reopen beginning Saturday, May 29, 2021—in time for Memorial Day.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Atlanta, Georgia

Mayor Bottoms Meets with Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to Discuss Her Transportation Equity Agenda for the City of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms discussed her vision for transportation equity in Atlanta with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg today. Secretary Buttigieg visited Atlanta to promote President Biden’s bid to modernize the nation’s transit systems and infrastructure in The American Jobs Plan. The Biden Administration's proposal aims to create jobs by rebuilding and upgrading roads, bridges, airports and other transit development projects. Secretary Buttigieg’s visit included a walking tour of East Point, tour of the Plane Train extension construction site at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a roundtable discussion with Georgia lawmakers.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Alabama Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Atlanta, GAatlantatribune.com

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has convened an impressive Anti-Violence Advisory Council to address violent crime in Atlanta. The council—comprised of community members and partners—will review the City’s plans to address violent crime and report immediate recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 45 days.