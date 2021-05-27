Leland Police Department detain kidnapping suspect
LELAND — An adult black male, 26-year-old D’Vonta Robbins, was arrested Wednesday after the Leland Police Department detained him for a reported kidnapping. Police arrived at 4:12 p.m. at the Walmart on New Pointe Boulevard, upon responding to multiple calls witnesses made between 4:07 p.m. and 4:11 p.m. All noted Robbins had attempted to take a 7-year-old near the entrance, yet was unsuccessful when the mother of the victim, standing nearby, grabbed the child’s leg. Police report that “she wrestled him away from D’Vonta Robbins as he attempted to run away while carrying the child.”portcitydaily.com