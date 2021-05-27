Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon's Takeover of MGM Draws Backlash From Tech Critics

NewsMax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc.’s takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the spreading tentacles of America’s technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies’ growth. Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed the MGM deal as the...

www.newsmax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Josh Hawley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Tech Companies#Market Competition#Backlash#Netflix Inc#Big Apple#Antitrust Laws#Amazon Com Inc#Metro Goldwyn Mayer#Democrat#Facebook Inc#Alphabet Inc#Apple Inc#The Justice Department#Cardozo School Of Law#Walt Disney Co#Warner Bros#Universal Pictures#Sony Group Corp#Mgm Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV Showsmediapost.com

Trying To Make Sense Of Amazon's Big MGM Content Buy

What is the value of video content? In the case of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios, this particular motherlode is worth $8.45 billion. That was the acquisition price announced jointly last week by Amazon and MGM. In the wake of the announcement, the deal was spun in the business news media as a dramatic stroke that will suddenly give Amazon a supply (or “tonnage,” if you will) of movies and TV shows that will greatly expand what it can offer to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.
BusinessDetroit News

Amazon to let customers sue after thousands of Alexa complaints

Amazon.com Inc. has stopped requiring customers to pursue claims in arbitration – rather than a court of law – after tens of thousands of people inundated the company with complaints that the Alexa digital assistant was improperly collecting voice recordings. Amazon’s terms of service, which govern everything from buying products...
Businessadmet.net

Amazon Prime Day set for June 21-22; tech giant turns to actor Kristen Bell to help counter critics

Amazon confirmed Tuesday evening that it’ll maintain its annual Prime Day gross sales occasion on Monday June 21 and Tuesday June 22. The corporate will use the occasion this yr not simply to spice up gross sales however to ship a promotional counterpunch. With its applications for third-party sellers under an antitrust microscope, the corporate is bringing in actors and tv personalities Kristen Bell, Karomo Brown, and Mindy Kaling to advertise its financial influence on small companies across the nation.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Nvidia CEO Optimistic Over Regulatory Support for Arm Acquisition: Bloomberg

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Jensen Huang expresses conviction regarding regulatory approval for the SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) Arm Ltd acquisition in a deal valued at $40 billion, despite headwinds from Chinese regulators and the U.K. Chinese technology companies, including Huawei Technologies Co, Bloomberg reports. Huang expects China’s...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Says Goodbye To Arbitration As It Backfires With 75K Claims

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently altered its terms of service to drop arbitration requirements, meaning that customers can now file lawsuits. What Happened: The change comes after the company was bombarded with upwards of 75,000 individual arbitration demands on behalf of Echo users. Amazon has made no comment on the...
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
Burbank, CASfvbj.com

Post-Merger Media Giant to Take Name Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is the name for the company that will combine the media assets of Discovery Inc. and WarnerMedia, according to media reports. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav made the announcement during a meeting with WarnerMedia employees at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank.
Businessadmet.net

Apple reveals plans for more retail stores despite shift to online sales

Apple’s SVP of retail and folks has confirmed Apple plans so as to add extra retail shops to its lineup regardless of a shift in emphasis to on-line gross sales throughout the pandemic. From Bloomberg:. Apple Inc. will add to its international retail presence whilst shops in interior cities wrestle...
Businessinvezz.com

What’s next for media space? Let’s look at the logical M&A deals

NBCUniversal's merger with Lionsgate will give NBC access to some popular shows and premium Starz network. WarnerMedia-Discovery and ViacomCBS is another possible combination with benefits for both entities. Disney could potentially look at AMC Networks to get its hand on AMC's content for its Hulu streaming service. The media industry...
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

James Bond Screenwriter Voices Concerns on Amazon's MGM Purchase

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that it was purchasing MGM. To date, this has prompted a lot of discussion on what it all means – from the effect on streaming services to the future of media consolidation. For James Bond devotees, there’s a more direct question: how exactly is this going to affect future Bond films? Will they still be coming to the big screen? Is the next step for 007 an appearance as a Prime exclusive? There’s still a lot to be announced, and the unique aspects of the Bond film rights make the whole situation even more complicated.
Businessteslarati.com

Rivian’s potential IPO to target $70 billion valuation: report

Electric truck maker Rivian might be seeking a $70 billion valuation in its potential initial public offering (IPO). The company seems to be moving forward with its efforts to enter the stock market, with Rivian reportedly selecting underwriters for its IPO. Individuals familiar with the matter have informed Bloomberg that...
BusinessDigiday

5 questions about Amazon’s plan to acquire MGM

When AT&T announced the plan to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery on May 17, Eunice Shin was left wondering, “What does Amazon do now?” said the partner at consulting firm Prophet who has consulted for companies including Disney, Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal. For all the focus paid to the likes of Disney and now WarnerMedia-Discovery in their bids to contend with Netflix for streaming audiences, Netflix’s original rival had been somewhat overlooked. No longer.
BusinessSeattle Times

Why is Amazon in entertainment? | Commentary

Lots of people will write smart things about Amazon’s strategy with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the movie studio that Amazon said it would purchase for $8.45 billion. But I want to ask a more basic question: Why?. Not why is Amazon buying MGM, which owns the rights to James Bond and “RoboCop.” Presumably,...
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Is Amazon a Threat to GoodRx?

Santa Monica-based GoodRx Holdings Inc. and its comparison price shopping app for prescription drugs are facing increased competition from Amazon.com Inc. In November, Seattle-based Amazon introduced a prescription discount program called Prime Rx. And in early May, the ecommerce giant edged closer to GoodRx’s turf, announcing expanded comparison pricing options with its discount card.
TV ShowsMovieWeb

13 MGM Horror Properties Amazon Could Bring Back from the Dead

After the recently announced acquisition of MGM by Amazon, the entertainment industry has tried to guess the potential impact. Many are wondering about the various TV shows owned by the corporation. While it is important to look at the television aspect, people should also be thinking about genre fare for the big screen. Horror has proven to be one of the most popular genres of the past several years. MGM has a number of horror properties at their disposal. Amazon's Prime Video has emerged as one of the largest streaming services in the world. It's safe to say one of the primary drivers for the studio purchase was to create new content for Amazon's platform. Some MGM content intellectual property could be turned into TV shows, while others could add new movies to their respected franchises. Reboots of long-forgotten stories could be made. Still, possibilities exist for some properties to be left alone. Here are 10(-ish) horror properties that may or may not be resurrected as a result of the Amazon-MGM deal.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Rival Rivian Selects Underwriters For IPO, Could Seek $70B Valuation

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) -backed Rivian Automotive Inc has selected underwriters for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: The California-based automaker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), could seek a valuation of about $70 billion when it goes public, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Antitrust law: Amazon’s MGM deal comes under fire

The almost 8.5 billion US dollar takeover of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) film studio by the online retailer Amazon to expand its streaming service Amazon Prime Video is met with criticism in politics. The fear widespread among US politicians that Amazon, like other large US digital corporations, could accumulate too much power and dictate markets through acquisitions of market-relevant companies, has been fueled by the deal.