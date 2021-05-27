Amazon's Takeover of MGM Draws Backlash From Tech Critics

After the recently announced acquisition of MGM by Amazon, the entertainment industry has tried to guess the potential impact. Many are wondering about the various TV shows owned by the corporation. While it is important to look at the television aspect, people should also be thinking about genre fare for the big screen. Horror has proven to be one of the most popular genres of the past several years. MGM has a number of horror properties at their disposal. Amazon's Prime Video has emerged as one of the largest streaming services in the world. It's safe to say one of the primary drivers for the studio purchase was to create new content for Amazon's platform. Some MGM content intellectual property could be turned into TV shows, while others could add new movies to their respected franchises. Reboots of long-forgotten stories could be made. Still, possibilities exist for some properties to be left alone. Here are 10(-ish) horror properties that may or may not be resurrected as a result of the Amazon-MGM deal.