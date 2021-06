This year’s Memorial Day ceremony in Grand Lake had an even more somber tone than usual as the town gathered for one of its first events since the East Troublesome Fire. Mayor Steve Kudron began the ceremony by thanking the first responders who worked the East Troublesome Fire for all of their efforts to save the town. Kudron also held a moment of silence for Lyle and Marilyn Hileman, who died in the East Troublesome Fire.