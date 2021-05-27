Cancel
Battlefield 6 trailer leak reportedly internal test footage

By Ben Bayliss
Cover picture for the article

A leaked snippet of an alleged Battlefield 6 trailer is reportedly internal footage and will not be used as the game's official trailer. The clip (via MP1ST) was uploaded to Reddit by user PhantomXMT and shows a small 11-second clip of internal Battlefield 6 footage. You can watch the original clip here but be warned, it does feature a lot of flashing. It's also only 11-seconds in length and has a large graphic overlaying most of the clip. Another user reconstructed the clip to remove the flashing but is a touch on the choppy side.

