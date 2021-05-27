Cancel
Love them or loathe them - Brood X cicadas return

Star-Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 17-year break, the periodic cicada occupation of the United States is fully underway. The red-eyed flying insects have emerged, split their exoskeletons are starting the intense, and loud, process of creating the next generation of periodic cicadas.

trib.com
Police have already responded to dozens of reports of dogs left in hot cars just over the past couple of weeks, which breaks my dog loving heart. Next time that seems like your only option picture putting on a fur coat and sitting in there with your dog, trapped. According to KTVB, from June 1 to June 15, officers responded to 31 incidents of pets left in hot cars, 24 of those were in Boise. If you go back to May when we started getting hot here, officers responded to 60 calls in six weeks in Ada County.