New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain

By The Optical Society
Phys.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have developed a new technique that allows microscopic fluorescence imaging at four times the depth limit imposed by light diffusion. Fluorescence microscopy is often used to image molecular and cellular details of the brain in animal models of various diseases but, until now, has been limited to small volumes and highly invasive procedures due to intense light scattering by the skin and skull.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Brain#Mouse Brain#Living Organisms#Skull#Brain Imaging#The Brain#Brain Activity#Infrared Light#The University Of Zurich#Nir#Microcirculation#Deep Living Tissues#Technique#Optically Opaque Tissues#Neural Activity#Intense Light Scattering#Light Diffusion#Biological Dynamics#Spectral Window#Visualization
Science
