The stock price of Swiss pharma-giant Roche (OTCMTS: RHHBY) has seen a solid 12% rise over the last twenty-one trading sessions, led by multiple positive developments. Firstly, the U.S. FDA’s recent approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease has resulted in price appreciation for several other pharmaceutical companies, that have been working on a treatment for Alzheimer’s. Roche’s data for its anti-tau antibody - Semorinemab - in moderate Alzheimer’s is expected later this year, while the company’s second anti-tau antibody - UCB0107 - partnered with UCB, is slated to expand testing later this year.