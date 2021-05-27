Cancel
Atlanta, GA

City Begins Loch Lomond Transition of Services to City of South Fulton

Mayor’s Office of Communications

55 Trinity Avenue, Suite 2500 • Atlanta, Georgia 30303

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has begun the process of transitioning City services to the City of South Fulton for the Loch Lomond neighborhood in south Fulton County. Homeowners in the community will become residents of City of South Fulton beginning June 1.

The transition will start with public safety coverage including police and fire services. Additional services will roll out over the coming months.

Residents do not need to take any action and should continue to dial 911 for any emergency services.

In addition to police, fire and E-911, City of South Fulton will take responsibility for sanitation and solid waste, streetlight and storm water maintenance, zoning, building permits and business licenses.

Loch Lomond residents can learn more about these and other services by visiting City of South Fulton’s website at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

###

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.

