Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Big Prizes: CVS Throws in Tropical Trips, Superbowl Tickets in Vaccine Push

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is helping President Joe Biden's push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 by Independence Day, promising customers prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI if they get shots. The move by CVS, which has over 9,600 pharmacies across...

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Consumer Goods#Lottery Tickets#The Gift#Vaccination Rates#Free Beer#Superbowl Tickets#Reuters#Americans#Superbowl Lvi#Vax Scratch#Procter Gamble#Norwegian Cruise Line#Customers Prizes#Baseball Tickets#Tropical Cruises#Trips#Feature Gift Cards#Weekly Sweepstakes#Pharmacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
CVS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
Related
LotteryWMBF

CVS offering vacations, prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain officials say they’ll launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get shots through CVS or register for them. Other prizes include cash giveaways, Target gift cards, trips to Miami and stays in Wyndham hotels.
New York City, NYPosted by
HuntingtonNow

Cuomo Dangles Lottery Ticket in Vaccine Push

People getting a Covid-19 vaccine next week at designated sites will receive a free ticket to a state scratch-off lottery that could pay $5 million. “We know that vaccinations are the vital piece of the puzzle we need to crush COVID once and for all,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday. “We’re doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as quick and easy as possible, but as vaccination rates slow across the state, we’re going to have to get creative to put even more shots in arms. This new pilot program will offer a greater incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated by offering a free scratch-off ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million. The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal, so I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to go to your nearest site and get the shot.”
LotteryMarshall Independent

The big prize for vaccination is health

Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that the state will be giving out prizes to 100,000 people who get vaccinated against COVID-19 between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June. Prizes are nice, but fairly mundane, like Minnesota State Fair tickets, amusement park passes or fishing licenses. Kind like the...
NFLwgnradio.com

CVS offers Super Bowl trip, other sweepstakes prizes to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms. On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.
NFLgriceconnect.com

CVS Giving Away Trip to Super Bowl To COVID Vaccinated Customer

CVS is offering a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation, or cash prizes to bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. Click here to read CVS giveaway details. With coronavirus cases dropping and 50% of American adults fully vaccinated, Memorial Day weekend figures to...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Kroger to give out several $1 million cash prizes in vaccination push

Kroger said Thursday that it would give out five $1 million cash prizes in a bid to encourage vaccinations, joining a growing complement of corporations and state governments seeking to encourage continued efforts to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. The Cincinnati-based grocer said the giveaways would happen each...
Supermarket News

Hy-Vee gives $10 gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Hy-Vee has begun offering a $10 store gift card to customers who get a full COVID-19 vaccination at one of its pharmacies or vaccine clinics. The Midwestern grocer said yesterday that, starting June 1, people who complete their COVID immunizations at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or at a pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic — either one or two shots, depending on the vaccine — will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card. The full vaccination must be administered between June 1 and Nov. 11, 2021.