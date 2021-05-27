Cancel
Animals

Love them or loathe them - Brood X cicadas return

Post-Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 17-year break, the periodic cicada occupation of the United States is fully underway. The red-eyed flying insects have emerged, split their exoskeletons are starting the intense, and loud, process of creating the next generation of periodic cicadas.

poststar.com
#Brood X#Cicada#Insects
Love Your Chickens, But Please Don't Kiss Them

At local farm supply stores, “Chick Days” — characterized by the sounds of chicks peeping, ducklings quacking, and children and adults squealing from all the avian cuteness — are winding down. This symbolizes, for many people, the end of spring. Summer’s approach also marks the time of year when officials...
The Internet’s Exotic Pets, and the People Who Love Them

The Internet’s Exotic Pets, and the People Who Love Them. The stars of Pet Tube are modeling the radical caretaking of strange animals. But they are only human. Tomas Pasiecznik lives in New Jersey with his parents, his dog and 26 other species of animals, including a reticulated python, a Chilean rose hair tarantula, a colony of Central American giant cave cockroaches and an African pygmy hedgehog named Chloe. That count does not include all the animals that Pasiecznik acquires to feed to his other animals. When we spoke on a recent afternoon, over Zoom, Pasiecznik dipped out of view for a moment and returned with two electric blue hornworms wriggling in his palm — dinner for his scorpions and tarantulas. “They’re super cool,” he said. “I have a hard time feeding these. I’d rather just, like, watch them turn into moths and stuff.”
K-Fox 95.5

If Your Kids Love Dinosaurs, Take them to Houston to See Victoria

I love learning about those massive creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago called dinosaurs. They were a combination of peaceful animals pared with some veracious predators. Learning about these fascinating creatures is always fun. In Houston this Summer, you can learn about one of the largest tyrannosaurus rex ever discovered, Victoria.
A toast to the glorious life (and messy death) of Brood X cicadas

Dearly beloved, here lie the Brood X cicadas. Pretty much everywhere in the Washington, D.C., area, really. Mere weeks ago they broke free of the shells that had tethered them to terra firma, spread their nascent wings and wobbled into the heavens, into endless possibilities, into stationary objects. The aboveground...
The Brood X Cicada Craze and Lessons We Can Ascertain Regarding Time

I've been all-in for the cicada mania and invasion this summer. I'm not really a diehard bug person, but I have always been captivated by certain insects. I think praying mantises have a cool and creepy swagger, and I am soothed by the chirpings from the night swarm of crickets during the summer evenings when I visit my mother in Georgia. Cicadas, more specifically the periodical Brood X that are taking over the eastern United States until the end of July, are the current insect rock stars because we will not see them again until 2038.
NJ.com

Will cicadas show up if I haven’t seen them yet?

The Brood X cicadas have been making their mark on certain territories in New Jersey and throughout the U.S. after their 17-year hiatus, but what happens if you have not seen one of these bugs yet?. Experts say that chances are you might not see them, even if you live...
They lost their loved ones to Covid. Then they heard from them again

They never ran out of things to talk about. It was obvious from the start. He was a brawny former Maine lobsterman with a booming baritone. She was a redhead with freckles from Wisconsin who worked in corporate recruiting. They talked about everything from sci-fi movies and her love for the rock group Bon Jovi to whether the Lord of the Rings film trilogy did justice to J.R.R. Tolkien's books. He asked for permission to kiss her on their first date. She said yes.
Brood X Cicada Observations, Unenlightened and Free of the Usual Facts

I hate it when a website wants to know my birthday. Nothing like scrolling and scrolling and scrolling through all those years I can barely remember to remind me that I am–in gardening terms–beyond rejuvenation and probably in need of removal. Yesterday, I found that it is just as appalling to divvy up my age in multiples of 17 to count off all the Brood Ten cicada outbreaks I’ve survived. Those ages were 61 with this brood, and previously ages 44, 27, and 10.
Asian hornets' love of pints could stop them from invading UK

Thousands of beer mats are being distributed to try to control the invasion of Asian hornets - that love to buzz around pint glasses. The mats are being placed in boozers on Guernsey - currently, the insect's British HQ as they try to invade the mainland. The idea came from...
These Brood X cicadas actually look cute

NEWS – I live in southern Indiana which is one of the areas that the Brood X cicadas have made their appearance after 17 yrs of living underground. I’m not seeing many of these red-eyed bugs in my yard, but I can sure hear them whenever I go outdoors. They sound like an alien spacecraft humming in orbit. To commemorate the occasion, I’ve taken a few pictures of ones that I’ve found around my yard, but these 3D printed cicadas from artist Matthew Grote look like a much better way to save the memory of this unusual insect – at least until 17yrs from now when we go through this all over again. These 3D printed models feature fun cartoon versions of cicadas from the one above that looks “normal”, to a more fanciful sci-fi version below. Prices start at $25 and you can buy one from ogresmash.bigcartel.com.
Brood-X cicadas arrive locally

They’re here, and they’re loud, at least in parts of the four-county area. The last time Brood X of 17-year cicadas came out to mate, Opportunity and Spirit had just landed on Mars, Facebook was launched from Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard University dorm room, the Olympics took place in Athens, Greece, and George W. Bush was re-elected as President of the United States.
Brood X periodical cicadas hit peak 2021 emergence in Maryland

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Growing tired of all the noise? Good news…the Brood X periodical cicadas are hitting peak emergence in many parts of the state, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture. This means millions of fully-grown winged adults are flying and blundering into things (and us), “singing” as loud as they can, and starting to mate.