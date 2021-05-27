Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

States lead charge on policing reform while Washington stalls: ‘You have to move now’

By Mary Bruce, Ben Gittleson, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — A year after George Floyd’s murder sparked a national racial reckoning over police brutality, lawmakers in Washington have yet to pass any new policing reforms that might make a difference. But where Washington has failed to act, states and cities have taken matters into their own hands.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Police Reform#Police Brutality#Police Accountability#Baltimore Police#Constitutional Reform#Democratic Reform#State Laws#National Laws#Ncsl#Abc News#Capitol Hill#Republicans#Senate#White House#Freddie Gray#Abc Audio#Policing Reform#Sweeping Reform Measures#Reform Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington StateHerald-Times

Braun: Washington shouldn't reform local police depts.

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Washington StateUS News and World Report

Nigerian Arrested in Washington Unemployment Fraud Case

SEATTLE (AP) — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he...
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Authorities make first arrest in Washington unemployment scam

Authorities arrested a Nigerian citizen suspected of playing a role in a scam that saw nearly $650 million get paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims in Washington state last spring. State Auditor responds to ESD’s claim that audit numbers are ‘inflated’. Abidemi Rufai, 42, was apprehended last Friday by authorities...
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

Washington Sen. Patty Murray announces her re-election campaign

SEATTLE, Wash. — Democratic Senator Patty Murray is once again running for re-election, kicking off her 2022 campaign with an announcement on Monday morning. She faces competition from two Washington state Democrats, two independents and Pasco Republican Tiffany Smiley. Sen. Patty Murray was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992...
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
Washington Statepenbaypilot.com

Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans finds support in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is cosponsoring bipartisan legislation to establish a first-of-its-kind Senate fellowship program for wounded American veterans. The program, called the McCain-Mansfield Fellowship, would give each Senate office the opportunity to hire a qualified veteran for a two-year fellowship. The positions could be in a senator’s state or Washington, D.C., office.
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington StateIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.