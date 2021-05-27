Martin Freeman’s teenage obsessions: ‘I still think that rude-boy skinhead look is hard to beat’

There's a lot going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, as Phase Four of the MCU kicked off earlier this year with WandaVision. A number of new Disney+ series and major films are also in various stages of production as well. Even so, maybe the source of the most speculation has been Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or Black Panther 2. This speculation, of course, stems from the untimely death of its lead, Chadwick Boseman, and his loss is still pretty raw for the actor's loved ones and fans. The loss of the star is crippling in so many ways, but the sequel seems to be moving along. Now, we have a new update from Martin Freeman, who has read the script for Wakanda Forever.