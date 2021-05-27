Cancel
Martin Freeman’s teenage obsessions: ‘I still think that rude-boy skinhead look is hard to beat’

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first music I latched on to was British punk – the Sex Pistols, the Clash and the Jam. I just loved the power, the rawness and the rudeness. You had to turn it down when your dad came in the room; your parents were supposed to hate it. Bob Marley and the Wailers and Linton Kwesi Johnson became a religion alongside the Catholicism I was taught in school. From 17, I was a little hip-hop head, mad on Jungle Brothers, Boogie Down Productions and Public Enemy. I was obsessed with politics in that way you are as a teenager – when you actually know nothing.

www.theguardian.com
