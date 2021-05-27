Cancel
Congress & Courts

Why Republicans won't fund EVs

By Adam Aton
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top Republican senator floated a potential compromise yesterday on electric vehicles as GOP negotiators prepared to unveil their latest infrastructure offer. Many Republican senators still reject the idea of spending more federal money to electrify transportation, the biggest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. That opposition sometimes comes from GOP lawmakers who've urged their party to take climate change more seriously — a sign of just how hard it will be for any bipartisan infrastructure bill to include climate policy.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Manchin insists he supports voting rights — we'll see

I've known Sen. Joe Machin (D-W.Va.) since shortly after he arrived in the Senate. I like him and appreciate he's a very effective power broker. On the central issue of voter suppression and democracy, we'll see whether he's being shrewdly canny or shamefully disingenuous. Last weekend the West Virginia Democrat...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats befuddled by Joe Manchin

Senate Democrats have been left confused and befuddled by Sen. Joe Manchin , and say they’re trying to figure out what their West Virginia colleague is thinking with his most recent moves in bucking his party. Especially perplexing to Democratic senators is Manchin’s opposition to a sweeping election reform bill...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Biden abandons infrastructure talks after Senate GOP refuses to back tax hikes

President Biden abandoned bipartisan infrastructure talks with Senate Republicans on Tuesday over the party’s unwillingness to compromise on raising taxes. The White House said Mr. Biden decided to jettison talks because Republicans were not ready to “meet the essential needs of our country to restore our roads and bridges, prepare us for our clean energy future, and create jobs.”
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Biden ends infrastructure negotiations with Republican senators

Washington — President Biden ended negotiations with Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Republicans over infrastructure legislation, telling Capito Tuesday that the latest GOP offer didn't "meet the essential needs of our country" to fix roads and bridges, prepare the nation for a future reliant on clean energy and create jobs, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Congress & CourtsMic

Joe Manchin is tanking the Democratic agenda from the inside

The conventional (which is to say, unexamined and deeply uninspiring) wisdom is largely as follows: Sen. Joe Manchin may be among the more conservative voices in the Senate, and easily the most conservative among the Democrats, but that's just the price to pay for electing a Democrat in West Virginia. If he weren't as conservative as he is, he wouldn't be elected in the first place.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate fails to advance Paycheck Fairness Act

The Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation intended to address the gender pay gap. The big picture: The 49-50 vote saw Democrats in support and Republicans opposed. At least 60 votes were required to end the filibuster and move the measure to the floor for a vote.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Who Manchin dined with last night

SPOTTED dining together Tuesday night at Cafe Milano: Sen. JOE MANCHIN, GAYLE MANCHIN, RANDI WEINGARTEN and STEVE CLEMONS. IT DOESN’T GET EASIER — Our colleagues Marianne LeVine, Andrew Desiderio and Burgess Everett have a reality check this morning for anyone who thinks the new talks will produce a deal:. “‘I’d...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

On voting rights and Republicans, Manchin has an arithmetic problem

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has already announced plans to kill his party's top legislative priority, the democracy-reform package called the For the People Act, but the conservative Democrat also said he has a fallback plan. The West Virginian added that he continues to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would more narrowly help protect the franchise.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

John Lewis voting rights bill faces steep uphill climb in Senate

WASHINGTON — The For the People Act isn't the only voting rights bill with problems. The other proposal on the Democrats' agenda — named after John Lewis, the civil rights leader and House member who died last July — faces a steep uphill climb to winning the 10 Republicans needed to break a filibuster in the Senate, according to conversations with key senators.
ProtestsMSNBC

Several Republican senators go to bat for Jan. 6 rioters (again)

There was a brief political consensus in the immediate aftermath of the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. As we've discussed, the left, right, and center could all agree on a simple truth: participating in a riot inside the nation's seat of government is a serious attack against our democracy.