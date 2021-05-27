Why Republicans won't fund EVs
A top Republican senator floated a potential compromise yesterday on electric vehicles as GOP negotiators prepared to unveil their latest infrastructure offer. Many Republican senators still reject the idea of spending more federal money to electrify transportation, the biggest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. That opposition sometimes comes from GOP lawmakers who've urged their party to take climate change more seriously — a sign of just how hard it will be for any bipartisan infrastructure bill to include climate policy.www.eenews.net