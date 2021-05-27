Real Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dead At 66
One of the true voices behind Milli Vanilli has died. According to TMZ, John Davis passed away at the age of 66 on Monday (May 24) after being diagnosed with coronavirus. "My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus,” John's daughter, Jasmin, announced on his Facebook. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”www.iheart.com