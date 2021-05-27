Cancel
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Takes Place June 21-22, According To A Report

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your wallets ready because Amazon Prime Day 2021 is apparently coming up soon. Bloomberg reported that this year's sales bonanza will take place June 21-22. Last year's Prime Day event took place in October due to the pandemic, but these rumored June dates are more in line with when the event took place in pre-pandemic times. Amazon already confirmed Prime Day 2021 would be held in June, and now Bloomberg has obtained what could be the actual specific dates for the sale period.

