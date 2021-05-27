Amazon Prime Day 2021 Takes Place June 21-22, According To A Report
Get your wallets ready because Amazon Prime Day 2021 is apparently coming up soon. Bloomberg reported that this year's sales bonanza will take place June 21-22. Last year's Prime Day event took place in October due to the pandemic, but these rumored June dates are more in line with when the event took place in pre-pandemic times. Amazon already confirmed Prime Day 2021 would be held in June, and now Bloomberg has obtained what could be the actual specific dates for the sale period.www.gamespot.com