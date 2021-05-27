Pokémon Go Fest 2021 dates announced, staring Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star
Niantic has finally revealed to fans what they can expect to come in 2021's Pokémon Go fest, boasting a special discounted ticket price of $5. The musical-themed event with put players as the show director as the two-day celebration unfolds. Beginning on July 17 there will be plenty of content for those who purchase tickets, as well as those who choose not to, however, unlocking the digital pass will provide access to extra event activities and opportunities to earn limited edition items,