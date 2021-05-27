Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 increases rate of heart attacks in people at genetic risk for heart disease

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Individuals with genetic high cholesterol, heart disease or both, who were infected with COVID-19 had more heart attacks according to new research by the FH Foundation. While previous studies have speculated about poorer outcomes if a person with genetic high cholesterol - called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) contracts COVID-19, this study from the FH Foundation's national healthcare database is the first to demonstrate higher heart attack rates in the real world. Published online in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the study also importantly confirms that COVID-19 increases heart attack rates in individuals with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Mcgowan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Covid 19#Scientific Research#Cardiovascular Disease#Cholesterol#The Fh Foundation#Americans#Thefhfoundation Org#Heart Disease Prevention#Covid 19 Infections#Diagnosis#Poorer Outcomes#Vaccination#Scientific Understanding#Study Author#Evidence Based Care#Pre Existing Ascvd#Lipoprotein#Attack#Probable Fh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceSB Nation

10 Ways to Lower Your Heart Attack Risk You Didn't Know About

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is probably occupying most of your attention when it comes to health concerns, but it's important to remember that other health conditions haven't taken a break. Take a heart disease, for example. It is one of the most preventable conditions out there, yet it claims more than 850,000 lives every year in the United States alone. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person dies of a heart attack every 40 seconds.
NutritionMindBodyGreen

One Way To Lower Heart Disease Risk? Eat A Plant-Based Dinner, Research Suggests

It's no secret that certain foods aren't as beneficial as others when it comes to our health, and particularly our heart health. However, what may come as a surprise is when we eat those not-so-healthful foods may be an important factor, too. In a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers found eating animal protein and low-quality carbs at dinner could lead to worse health outcomes than at breakfast.
Women's HealthWebMD

Being Firstborn Linked to Lower Heart Disease Risk

May 26, 2021 -- Birth order and number of siblings may be tied to a person's risk for heart disease and mortality, according to a study covering 2.68 million people in Sweden. Being the oldest child may have benefits: For first-born men and women with one or two younger siblings, the risk of death and for nonfatal cardiovascular events is slightly lower than it is for those without siblings.
Public Healthdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Mild COVID-19 Not Linked to Greater Heart Risk

In a rare instance of good news when it comes to the long-term effects of COVID-19, a new study published in the journal JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging has found that people who recover from mild COVID-19 show no signs of lasting heart damage. While most media coverage of COVID-19 has understandably...
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenpointstar.com

Seven Factors for Preventing Heart Disease

What if I told you that you could practically eliminate your chances of getting heart disease? The risk of mortality from heart disease has decreased by 30 percent over the last few decades, which is impressive. However, before we start celebrating, it is still the number one cause of death in the U.S. – in 2019, heart disease was responsible for one in four deaths.
Pharmaceuticalsscitechdaily.com

American Heart Association: COVID-19 Vaccine Benefits Still Outweigh Risks

Statement from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association: COVID-19 vaccine benefits still outweigh risks, despite possible rare heart complications. Late last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted health care professionals that they are monitoring the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) for cases of young adults developing the rare heart-related complication myocarditis, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is reviewing several dozen cases of myocarditis that have been reported in adolescents and young adults: more often in males rather than females; more frequently after the second dose rather than the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine; and typically appearing within 4 days of vaccination.
Aspen, COAspen Times

Judson Haims: We must do better at addressing heart disease and heart attacks

Unless you have overt symptoms of a heart concerns, getting testing can be challenging. Many medical providers monitor risk factors for heart disease by watching people’s cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, body-mass index and suggesting people quit smoking. Unfortunately, these risk factors do not always paint a full picture of one’s true risk.
Public Healthchildrensdayton.org

can the COVID-19 vaccine cause heart problems?

Since April 2021, there have been rare reports of cases of inflammation of the heart following the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) in the United States. These conditions are known as myocarditis and pericarditis. With concerns rising, we sat down with Lubabatu Abdurrahman, MD, interim chief, division of pediatric cardiology at Dayton Children’s, to learn about inflammation of the heart following COVID-19 vaccination.
NutritionOne Green Planet

One Cup of Leafy Greens Lowers Heart Disease Risk

Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has found that adding one cup of nitrate-rich vegetables like leafy greens to your diet can cut the risk of heart disease. The study looked at people that ate higher quantities of nitrate-rich vegetables, like leafy greens and beetroot, and if they had lower blood pressure, which led to a reduced risk of heart disease. 50,000 people were evaluated over 23-years.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Cardiovascular Disease Risk Assessment and Interventions

Strategies used to help determine patients’ risk for cardiovascular disease and the role of lifestyle management in helping reduce the risk for events in patients with type 2 diabetes. Marc P. Bonaca, MD, MPH: As part of routine medical care and preventive care, physicians will generally estimate patients’ risk using...
Women's Healthhealthing.ca

Heart disease risk linked to moms' preeclampsia

Your chances of suffering a stroke or heart disease may be decades in the making, according to a new study that found women who experienced high blood pressure or preeclampsia during pregnancy had children with a heightened risk of future problems. The research, presented this week at an international conference...