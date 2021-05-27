Acer reveals jaw-dropping 3D technology for future laptops

Acer has unveiled a new software suite called SpatialLabs, which enables supported laptops to produce 3D images without the need of 3D glasses.

This technology, similar to that found in the Nintendo 3DS, will make on-screen objects look as if they’re popping out of the laptop’s display.

While the likes of 3D TVs and the 3DS were designed specifically for entertainment, Acer is instead pitching this technology at professional creators. The 3D technology should allow 3D model designers (whether that’s for gaming, animated movies or car design) to get a closer look at their creations from multiple angles in a 3D space.

Acer has confirmed that SpatialLabs will support Unreal Engine, which is a popular tool for game designers. It will also support the likes of Blender and Autodesk Fusion 360.

The SpatialLabs Go program will also allow users to convert side-by-side full screen videos into stereoscopic 3D. This means you’ll be able watch the many supported videos on Youtube with a 3D effect, adding more versatility to the software suite.

That said, don’t expect to be watching the likes of Avatar on a laptop in 3D anytime soon, as the technology required is so advanced that it’s unlikely to trickle down to consumer laptops in the short-term future.

You won’t be able to use SpatialLabs with any old laptop, as the technology requires a stereoscopic 3D display and eye-tracking camera in order to function. Acer demoed the technology on an unnamed ConceptD laptop prototype, but there’s no mention of release date, price or specs.

While Spatial Labs supported laptops will likely be very expensive when they launch, Acer has announced that it will start up a Developer’s Program initiative, which will provide successful applicants with a ConceptD SpatialLabs prototype laptop at no cost for a period of three months.

You can apply here for the Acer’s Developer’s Program, with applications closing on June 30th, 2021.