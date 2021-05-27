Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer reveals jaw-dropping 3D technology for future laptops

By Ryan Jones
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15unRT_0aDKXdBA00

Acer has unveiled a new software suite called SpatialLabs, which enables supported laptops to produce 3D images without the need of 3D glasses.

This technology, similar to that found in the Nintendo 3DS, will make on-screen objects look as if they’re popping out of the laptop’s display.

While the likes of 3D TVs and the 3DS were designed specifically for entertainment, Acer is instead pitching this technology at professional creators. The 3D technology should allow 3D model designers (whether that’s for gaming, animated movies or car design) to get a closer look at their creations from multiple angles in a 3D space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skD2i_0aDKXdBA00

Acer has confirmed that SpatialLabs will support Unreal Engine, which is a popular tool for game designers. It will also support the likes of Blender and Autodesk Fusion 360.

The SpatialLabs Go program will also allow users to convert side-by-side full screen videos into stereoscopic 3D. This means you’ll be able watch the many supported videos on Youtube with a 3D effect, adding more versatility to the software suite.

That said, don’t expect to be watching the likes of Avatar on a laptop in 3D anytime soon, as the technology required is so advanced that it’s unlikely to trickle down to consumer laptops in the short-term future.

You won’t be able to use SpatialLabs with any old laptop, as the technology requires a stereoscopic 3D display and eye-tracking camera in order to function. Acer demoed the technology on an unnamed ConceptD laptop prototype, but there’s no mention of release date, price or specs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8pwq_0aDKXdBA00

While Spatial Labs supported laptops will likely be very expensive when they launch, Acer has announced that it will start up a Developer’s Program initiative, which will provide successful applicants with a ConceptD SpatialLabs prototype laptop at no cost for a period of three months.

You can apply here for the Acer’s Developer’s Program, with applications closing on June 30th, 2021.

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Laptop#3d Software#New Laptops#Jaw#3d Design#Display Technology#Software Design#Space Technology#Unreal Engine#Blender#Avatar#Spatial Labs#Developer S Program#Autodesk#3d Tvs#3d Images#3d Model Designers#3d Glasses#Stereoscopic 3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

New Acer Swift X could give the MacBook Pro a mighty shock

Acer has announced a new Swift X laptop, featuring both an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti GPU despite weighing just 1.39kg. Such specs are very impressive, especially since Nvidia suggests the RTX 3050 Ti is faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro (5600M) at exporting video files via Adobe Premiere Pro.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Massive USB-C upgrade could be great news for some gamers

The team behind the USB-C connectivity and power standard has announced a huge upgrade that more than doubles the power it can handle. The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) says (via CNET) compatible computers, laptops, monitors and other devices will be able to support 240 watts of power delivery from this year. The maximum power that can currently (get it?) be sent via a USB-C cable is 100w.
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

AMD reveals Radeon RX 6000M Series, its fastest laptop GPUs yet

AMD has announced new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics cards, which will compete with Nvidia’s RTX series of chips. Announced at Computex in Taipei, the three new chips are designed for high-powered gaming laptops and promise up to a 120fps ( frames per second) 1440p performance. The likes of ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI have already signed on to use these chips, which will likely power some of the best gaming laptops around.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Electronicsephotozine.com

The Myth of Medium Format

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Medium format gives better quality than 35mm format. This was always presented to me as a given, but then again the lenses on medium format cameras are designed rather differently to those contrasty, ultra-sharp lenses on 35mm format ones. You may have guessed by now that I am talking about film cameras, but we'll get to digital before the blog is out. I had a Rolleiflex 3.5F with Planar lens, a Rolleiflex GX with f/2.8 Rollei HFT lens Helmut Newton Special Edition, a Mamiya 6, a Mamiya 645 and a Pentax 645N and to be honest the best of these was the rangefinder Mamiya 6. Of course they were all far less versatile or convenient than my humble Pentax MX and ME Super, which also produced beautifully sharp images.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computersimpactlab.com

Acer’s SpatialLabs is glasses-free 3D in a prototype laptop

Acer wants to bring stereoscopic 3D to laptops, with a new SpatialLabs display that promises to float graphics right out of a laptop’s screen without demanding you wear special glasses to see them. The system instead combines a switchable lenticular lens screen with an eye-tracking camera, all fitted into a prototype ConceptD notebook.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Computerswepc.com

Alienware x15 Laptop Revealed!

One of the big focal points of the Nvidia keynote speech at Computex was the continuing incorporation of its GPUs in gaming laptops. GeForce’s Senior Vice President Jeff Fisher claimed that GeForce laptops were the fastest growing gaming platform, and pointed to the FPS performance scaling that DLSS gives on their Max-Q 3.0 GPUs for the same power.
ComputersTechSpot

Acer warns that chip shortage will impact laptop production until 2022

In a nutshell: Acer has tempered the excitement around Computex announcements by reminding people of the global chip shortage. The Taiwanese giant says the situation will continue to impact its laptop production until at least the first or second quarter of 2022. Acer recently showed off its new products at...
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Computerswepc.com

What Is AMD Advantage? New AMD Gaming Laptops Revealed At Computex 2021

Gaming laptops proved to be a big focal point in Computex 2021, for Nvidia, but in particular for AMD, reflecting the huge growth in the sector over the last year. Up until now, although AMD have excelled in the budget and mid-range laptop spaces, thanks to their great APUs (i.e. CPUs with onboard graphics) their higher-end gaming-focused machines have not matched up to those powered with the laptop versions of Nvidia’s GPUs.