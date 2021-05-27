Cancel
NBA

Remember to be a good sports fan as arenas open back up

By Sydney Umeri
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a year since NBA fans have been able to cheer on their respective teams in person, but that has changed significantly since the beginning of the NBA playoffs. Recently many franchises eased capacity restrictions and upped the number of spectators allowed into their venues. It’s been great.

Lebron James
Russell Westbrook
Trae Young
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Back in Sports

Romney High School legend Bill Maphis, was hired as the head Basketball coach at James Wood High School in Winchester, Va. He took the job after compiling a 62-29 record as coach of the junior varsity team at James Wood. After leading the JV team to a 17-1 record coach...
Washington, DCwcn247.com

1st sportsbook at major pro sports arena opens in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States has opened in Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the sportsbook during games for the NBA’s Wizards in the playoffs. It could be for the NHL’s Capitals when they return to play in the fall. Team and arena owner Ted Leonsis says his hope is to capitalize on the increasing acceptance of legalized sports betting in the U.S. He believes this sportsbook will spawn others around the U.S.
Sportspunditarena.com

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 388

Welcome to day 388 of the Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge. Each day in the Pundit Arena Daily Sports quiz, we give you 20 questions and 20 clues, similar to a crossword, and you have to guess the answers before the time runs out. So, for example, if the...
BasketballPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Fan Are Treating Arenas Like Twitter

An NBA arena isn't Twitter or Facebook. You can't dump popcorn on Russell Westbrook or spit on Trae Young or verbally abuse Ja Morant's family in the stands. The line is so blurred to what people feel they can say and do towards celebrities whether it's on a computer or in person. Jason Smith and Mike Harmon call on the NBA to do more than just add security because fans are emboldened to confront athletes like never before.
NBAchatsports.com

Fans love having crowds back in NBA arenas

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Sacramento Kings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. One of these years, the Kings will get back into the playoffs. Until then,...
NBAkfgo.com

NBA roundup: Bucks advance, finish off sweep of Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted just the third triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks playoff history, helping his team complete a four-game sweep of their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 120-103 win over the host Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. The two previous Bucks...
NBARotowire

FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series. We're set for a second straight four-game postseason slate Sunday, one that features a quartet of Game 4s in series that all carry 2-1 margins. However, we also have four prominent players from four different teams sporting questionable designations, and at least three seem to be legitimate 50/50 propositions. Even with those health concerns factored in, there's still a solid player pool to work with considering there are eight clubs in action.
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/31/21): NBA DFS Lineups

After a busy weekend of hoops, we are down to two games today as the Bucks have already advanced. We have Philly trying to complete the sweep in Washington and Utah trying to go up 3-1 in Memphis for the nightcap. This is going to be a good one despite just two games!
NBAitsgame7.com

LeBron James Names 1 NBA Team He Refuses To Play For

LeBron James has redefined what it means to be a free agent in the NBA. Before him, players of his caliber would feel obligated to remain with one team for the entirety of their careers – regardless of whether they won a championship or not. James changed that. In his...
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/30/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

The extended weekend rolls on but before we dive in, let’s take a moment to remember the men and women who gave their lives while defending our country. While we are at it, and even though it’s not Veterans Day, we should also take the time to recognize our current men and women serving in our military. Thank you for all that you do.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Poll: 2021 All-NBA Third Team

The competition for the league’s 15 All-NBA spots was fiercer than ever in 2020/21, with tens of millions of dollars up for grabs for certain players based on the voting results. Since the NBA has already started to announce its end-of-season award winners, we want to give you an opportunity to vote on the All-NBA rosters for 2020/21 before they’re officially revealed.
NBARotowire

Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

76ers -9.0 (+107) at WAS – DraftKings (10:37 AM CT) The Sixers have overwhelmed the Wizards in Games 2 and 3 without even needing big minutes from their stars. Joel Embiid is yet to cross the 30-minute mark in three games, and he's coming off of a 36-points-in-28-minutes effort Saturday night. Washington hasn't shown much of a backbone since hanging around for three quarters in Game 1, and with Russell Westbrook hobbled, it's hard to imagine a path to the Wizards keeping this one competitive throughout.
NBAlakers365.com

A new generation is rising in this year’s NBA playoffs

While LeBron James and Kevin Durant still grab the spotlight, the players who will dominate the NBA in the next decade are starting to emerge Ja Morant has emerged as a force for the Memphis Grizzlies in this year's NBA playoffs. Photograph: Justin Ford/Getty Images Watch anything too closely and you may well fail to see the bigger picture. That is the case with this season's NBA playoffs, in which the 36-year-old LeBron James is still firmly in the spotlight, while other stars over 30, like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and James Harden are also playing a prominent role. But zoom out and you will see a new generation of superstars who look poised and ready to take over the league, using this postseason as their coming out party. Now that they are finally here, it's worth taking a moment to appreciate them and their early success, because a changing of the guard is not only inevitable, it's long overdue. Enter Devin Booker (24 years old), Deandre Ayton (22), Ja Morant (21), Trae Young (22), and RJ Barrett (22), who all made their playoff debuts this past week. Enter Luka Doncic (22) and Donovan Mitchell (24), both of whom could well carry their teams beyond the...
NHL10NEWS

Amalie Arena to host 2,000 more Lightning fans for Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. — The "Distant Thunder" will be a tad bit louder at Amalie Arena with capacity increased to 9,000 fans for Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Attendance will increase from 7,000 to 9,000 people for playoff games, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday. The increased capacity comes following approval from local health and government officials, plus the NHL, the team said.
NBABleacher Report

Breaking Down the Signature Moves of NBA Playoffs' Top Stars

The 2021 NBA playoffs have been a feast for fans of stars, with nearly all of the league’s top players reaching the postseason. Witnessing how each superstar attacks their opponents is both captivating and unique, with players from LeBron James to Nikola Jokic to Damian Lillard all demonstrating very different forms of predatory behavior.