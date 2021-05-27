Remember to be a good sports fan as arenas open back up

While LeBron James and Kevin Durant still grab the spotlight, the players who will dominate the NBA in the next decade are starting to emerge Ja Morant has emerged as a force for the Memphis Grizzlies in this year's NBA playoffs. Photograph: Justin Ford/Getty Images Watch anything too closely and you may well fail to see the bigger picture. That is the case with this season's NBA playoffs, in which the 36-year-old LeBron James is still firmly in the spotlight, while other stars over 30, like Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and James Harden are also playing a prominent role. But zoom out and you will see a new generation of superstars who look poised and ready to take over the league, using this postseason as their coming out party. Now that they are finally here, it's worth taking a moment to appreciate them and their early success, because a changing of the guard is not only inevitable, it's long overdue. Enter Devin Booker (24 years old), Deandre Ayton (22), Ja Morant (21), Trae Young (22), and RJ Barrett (22), who all made their playoff debuts this past week. Enter Luka Doncic (22) and Donovan Mitchell (24), both of whom could well carry their teams beyond the...