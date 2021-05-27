Cancel
Ladyhawke is back with new album Time Flies

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadyhawke has announced her new album 'Time Flies'. The 41-year-old New Zealander's fourth studio LP is her first since 2016's 'Wild Things' and it will drop on October 8.

MusicPosted by
US 103.1

Dennis DeYoung Releases New Single, ‘There’s No Turning Back Time’

Dennis DeYoung has released his final studio album, 26 East, Vol. 2, along with a high-octane new single titled “There’s No Turning Back Time.”. The progressive mini-epic opens with clean guitar arpeggios and DeYoung’s plaintive vocals. The song builds intensity as it approaches the middle, stacking DeYoung’s vocal harmonies atop distorted power chords, sprightly keyboard riffs and a dizzying synthesizer solo.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

H.E.R. Releasing New Album Back of My Mind Next Week

H.E.R. has announced that her new album Back of My Mind is coming out on June 18 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records. The musician has also released a new song from the record called “We Made It.” Listen to the track and find the Back of My Mind artwork below. In...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Your Old Droog Drops ‘TIME’ Album

Your Old Droog is at it again. After closing out 2020 with Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition, Droog kept his foot on the gas with a pair of projects with Tha God Fahim earlier this year. And now, just resurfaced with a surprise album called TIME. Locked in with 15 tracks...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

JayDaYoungan Builds Upon His Sound With New Album "23 Is Back"

JayDaYoungan has been making big moves out of Louisiana as of late and fans have been captivated by his music. From more lowkey melodic tracks to high-energy verbal barrages, JayDaYoungan has proven to be a versatile artist who isn't scared to speak on his experiences and put pain to a record. He has been dropping some new singles over the past few months and on Friday, he finally came through with his highly-anticipated project 23 Is Back.
Musicrock947.com

Switchfoot announces new album, ‘Interrobang’

Switchfoot has announced a new album called Interrobang. The 12th studio effort from the “Meant to Live” rockers will arrive August 20. “More than ever, we want our music to be a bridge, reaching out with melody and lyrics to sing an honest song for anyone who’s got ears to hear,” says frontman Jon Foreman.
Musicshutter16.com

At The Gates Launch New Single And Video For “The Fall Into Time” Off Their Upcoming Album ‘The Nightmare Of Being’

BAND ALSO ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GUITAR GIVEAWAY; AVAILABLE ONLY IN THE U.S. Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have just released their third single and video for “The Fall Into Time” off their upcoming album The Nightmare Of Being out July 2ndvia Century Media Records. Watch the music video, which was directed by longtime AT THE GATES co-operator Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media (Arch Enemy, Grave, Borknagar, etc.) HERE.
Musicwfav951.com

AFI Releases New Album ‘Bodies’

AFI has released its 11th studio album called Bodies. The band has also shared a video for Bodies highlight “On Your Back,” which was filmed during the recording of their BBC Radio 1 session and aired Sunday (June 13th) on Radio 1's Rock Show with Dan Carter. AFI's Davey Havok...
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

Goodbye Honolulu Announce New Album

Goodbye Honolulu have announced their self-titled debut album will be released October 1, 2021 via Stray Dog Records. The announcement comes with the release of a brand new single “Over and Over.”. From Vocalist, guitarist and organist Fox Martindale:. “Over and Over is about the daily repetitiveness of a monogamous...
Musictheprp.com

Raunchy Recording New Album

Raunchy‘s return is still on with the band having been in the studio recently. Recording for their follow-up to their 2014 album has already commenced with the drums having recently been tracked by the band’s Morten Toft Hansen. Thus far, release plans for the long-awaited album don’t appear to have been disclosed as of yet.
MusicPaste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

At this rate, it’s going to be Christmas. Full speed ahead as we reach the middle of the year—music won’t stop. Tour dates won’t, either. Cryptocurrency is struggling. Those cicadas are terrorizing the night. All that being said, we do have some fantastic new albums to cuddle up to as the cicadas scream into the abyss, like Kings of Convenience’s righteous comeback, and Shungudzo’s joyful songs of empowerment and protest. Maybe you just want to cry to some Covey (definitely not speaking from experience) or have a dance night to Mykki Blanco (something I do have experience with). Crank that air conditioner up and the speakers loud, and enjoy the sounds of our Paste staff picks.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo Talks New Album ‘Below’ And How It’s A ‘Time Capsule Of 2020’

In the universe of heavy music, Caleb Shomo is arguably the ‘Dave Grohl’ of metalcore. The 28 year old musician has seemingly transitioned from being a part of one the genre’s most popularized acts, Attack Attack!, to now fronting and being the brains behind his own hugely successful band, Beartooth. Taking elements of hard-rock, metallic-hardcore, and even doom metal with their latest LP, Beartooth has concocted such a superlative sound they’re now regarded as heavyweights amongst the modern metal and hardcore community, all while managing to do so in less than a decade. Taking it one step further, Shomo happens to be the sole driving force behind Beartooth. From recording every instrument, writing, mixing and mastering all music, Caleb Shomo is Beartooth in the same way that Dave Grohl is Foo Fighters.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Yakuza Begin Recording New Album; Back Catalog Being Reissued

Chicago experimentalist-in-form metallers Yakuza always seemed to suffer the fate of those whose sound lie between styles. They reaped plenty of critical praise each time out, but as it goes with bands who challenge convention one way or another, their songs’ willfully jarring turns and shifting atmospheres set themselves beyond kneejerk accessibility and, well, there you go. By the time their next record comes out, it will have been 10 years since Beyul (review here) was issued through Profound Lore, and that album, along with 2002’s Way of the Dead — imagine this band on Century Media for a minute; it was a different age — and presumably the rest of their catalog, will be reissued through War Crime Recordings, which is the label Yakuza frontman/saxophonist Bruce Lamont runs alongside Sanford Parker, who’s also producing the new Yakuza album. Keeping it all in the family, as it were.
MusicPunknews.org

Colleen Green to release new album

Colleen Green has announced her first new studio album since 2015. (she has released a few EPS and a Blink-182 covers tape since then). The new album is called Cool and it's out September 10 via Hardly Art. She worked with producer Gordon Raphael on the record. You can see the first video, "I wanna be a dog" and the tracklist below.
Rock MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

20 Times Rock + Metal Bands Played Their New Album in Full on Tour

Playing albums in full is quite commonplace in today's touring climate, but the feat is typically reserved for anniversary celebrations, not a brand new album. Still, a number of rock and metal bands have made the daring decision to play their latest record in its entirety on the road, and we've rounded up 20 instances in which it's happened.
Musicenergy941.com

Saweetie Pushes Back Debut Album

Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty B– Music was supposed to drop this month. The album has been pushed back to later this Summer. Saweetie said she is a perfectionist and wants people to feel something with every song. She said she had to go back and ‘reconstruct’ some songs.
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

Tirzah Announces New Album Colourgrade

Tirzah, has annonced, her new full-length album Colourgrade, will drop on October 1, 2021 via Domino Records. Along with the news of Colourgrade, Tirzah has shared her new single, “Tectonic”. Written alongside Coby Sey, the track is the product of several jam sessions at The Room Studios in South London.
Musicpapermag.com

A New Lorde Album Is Really Happening

After four long years, the wait for Lorde's highly anticipated third studio album is almost over. A little more than a week after she surprised released the record's lead single and title track during the year's only solar eclipse, Lorde has finally confirmed that her new album, Solar Power, is set to arrive August 20. In addition to announcing the album, Lorde also revealed dates for her upcoming world tour next year and detailed the full tracklist which includes some already eye-catching titles like "Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)" and "Stoned in the Nail Salon" which feels pretty much on par with "a prettier Jesus."