Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

UMass Amherst astronomer reveals never-before-seen detail of the center of our galaxy

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST, Mass. - New research by University of Massachusetts Amherst astronomer Daniel Wang reveals, with unprecedented clarity, details of violent phenomena in the center of our galaxy. The images, published recently in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, document an X-ray thread, G0.17-0.41, which hints at a previously unknown interstellar mechanism that may govern the energy flow and potentially the evolution of the Milky Way.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Umass Amherst#Galaxies#Astronomical#Hubble Space Telescope#Nasa Scientists#Earth Scientists#Research Scientists#Umass Amherst#Astronomy Department#Amherst Astronomer#Interstellar Space#Professor#Milky Way#Mass#Evolution#Violent Phenomena#Magnetic Reconnection#Visible Light#Magnetic Fields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyVoice of America

Science in a Minute: Astronomers Find Oldest Observed Spiral Galaxy

Science in a Minute: Astronomers Find Oldest Observed Spiral Galaxy. After analyzing data obtained with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a team of Japanese astronomers has discovered the oldest spiral galaxy to be observed. The galaxy was observed as it existed 12.4 billion years ago, or 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang, while it was in an early stage of formation.
AstronomyScience Focus

Astronomers create the largest-ever map of our Universe’s dark matter

Researchers have created the largest ever map of dark matter, invisible material thought to account for 85 per cent of the total matter of the Universe. As matter curves space-time, astronomers are able to map its existence by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies. If the light has been distorted, this means there is matter in the foreground, bending the light as it comes towards us.
Astronomyumass.edu

UMass Amherst Scientist Among Winners of Prestigious Physics Prize for Work on Sun’s Energy

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts Amherst physicist Andrea Pocar is among the international team of scientists recently awarded the European Physical Society’s Giuseppe and Vanna Cocconi Prize. The team, known as the Borexino Collaboration, has spent more than a decade unlocking the secrets of how the sun produces its energy. The Cocconi prize goes to researchers who have made “an outstanding contribution to particle astrophysics and cosmology in the last fifteen years, in an experimental, theoretical or technological area.”
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

This Stunning Image of Our Galaxy's Center Reveals a Mysterious Phenomenon

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An astronomer has stitched together hundreds of images of the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, to create a stunning new panorama of this busy and important region of space. It also reveals new insights about mysterious phenomena occurring at the heart of our slice of space.
Astronomyumass.edu

Public Gathering at UMass Amherst Sunwheel will Mark June 10 Solar Eclipse

AMHERST, Mass. – The public is invited to join astronomers at the UMass Sunwheel, beginning at 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, to safely observe an eclipse of the sun. A crescent-shaped sun will rise in the northeast, and it will remain partially eclipsed by the moon until 6:33 a.m. An eclipse occurring at sunrise is a rare and beautiful event. Because the eclipse will occur just 10 days before the summer solstice, the Sunwheel’s standing stones will lend extra significance to the moment.
Astronomysciencenewsforstudents.org

Stars made of antimatter could lurk in our galaxy

All known stars are made of ordinary matter. But astronomers haven’t completely ruled out that some could be made of antimatter. Antimatter is the oppositely charged alter-ego of normal matter. For instance, electrons have antimatter twins called positrons. Where electrons have negative electric charge, positrons have positive charge. Physicists think the universe was born with equal amounts of matter and antimatter. Now the cosmos appears to have almost no antimatter.
AstronomyPosted by
The Press

Astronomical rarity seen in the Super Flower Blood Moon

Multitudes of people across the globe were astonished at the magnificent site of a rare Super Flower Blood Moon on May 26. The rarity of this event was characterized by not only the presence of a “super moon” in which the moon appeared relatively closer to the Earth than usual, but also because of the lunar eclipse on a full moon. The blood moon came to happen when — through a total lunar eclipse — the Earth sat directly between the moon and the sun. Due to the nature of the Earth’s atmosphere, blue-light from the sun was minimally visible, as it was scattered in the upper atmospheric layers. However, red-light was still easily perceived, which caused a red hue to appear on the lunar surface.
Astronomycaposts.com

Hubble Images a Galaxy in Dazzling Detail

Many Americans will have a chance to witness another astronomical phenomenon on June 10 during the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse. EarthSky believes most people around the world will be able to view the spectacle. FOX 7 Austin‘Ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse to occur June 10, partially visible in US 13:22 06/02/2021.
AstronomyPosted by
Lite 98.7

Camp Under the Stars With an Amazing Astronomer’s Guided Tour of the Galaxy

This isn't sleeping under the stars, this is sleeping among the stars. A special astronomy event is coming this summer in Kortright, NY, about an hour and a half from Utica. A two-hour laser guided astronomy program is held in an open field far from any city or suburban lights. The sleeping part is optional, drive your vehicle into the field and pop up a tent and spend the night or just bring some chairs and watch the show, then leave when you want. There are even nearby hotels if you want to stay late and not drive home.
Astronomysantacruztechbeat.com

Astronomers track down fast radio bursts to galaxies’ spiral arms

(Image above: Hunting for the neighborhoods of enigmatic, fast radio bursts (FRBs), astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope tracked four of them to the spiral arms of the four distant galaxies shown in this image. Credits: NASA, ESA, Alexandra Mannings (UC Santa Cruz), Wen-fai Fong (Northwestern), Alyssa Pagan (STScI)]. These...
AstronomyWPTV

NASA releases stunning new image of the Milky Way galaxy's center

NASA has released a stunning new picture of our galaxy's violent, super-energized “downtown.”. It's a composite of hundreds of images taken by the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory over the past two decades. Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent a year working on this while stuck at home during the pandemic.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Revised Description of the Cosmic Ray-Induced Desorption of Interstellar Ices

Non-thermal desorption of ices on interstellar grains is required to explain observations of molecules that are not synthesized efficiently in the gas phase in cold dense clouds. Perhaps the most important non-thermal desorption mechanism is one induced by cosmic rays (CRs), which, when passing through a grain, heat it transiently to a high temperature - the grain cools back to its original equilibrium temperature via the (partial) evaporation of the ice. Current cosmic-ray-induced desorption (CRD) models assume that the ice consists of a homogeneous layer of a generic CO-like volatile molecule, leading to a fixed grain cooling time. In this work we present a revised description of CRD in which the desorption efficiency depends dynamically on the ice content. We apply the revised desorption scheme to two-phase and three-phase chemical models in physical conditions corresponding to starless and prestellar cores, and to molecular clouds surrounding the cores. We find that inside starless and prestellar cores, introducing dynamic CRD in general decreases gas-phase abundances in two-phase chemical models, and increases gas-phase abundances in three-phase chemical models - dynamic CRD helps to retain appreciable gas-phase abundances in three-phase chemical models. In molecular cloud conditions, we find variations in ice abundances that can exceed five orders of magnitude; dynamic CRD suppresses the formation of lightly-bound molecules in the ice at low visual extinctions. Further improved CRD models need to take into account additional effects in the transient heating of the grains, introduced for example by the adoption of a spectrum of CR energies.
Astronomystateofpress.com

Astronomers Want Your Help to Find Cosmic Jellyfish Galaxies

Galaxies come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and there’s much we still have to learn about how they form and grow. One open mystery is around the formation of jellyfish galaxies, named that because of their long tails of gas which look like trailing jellyfish tentacles. Now, a new project is inviting the public to help research these cosmic jellies by identifying targets for further study.
Astronomybioengineer.org

Cosmic cartographers map nearby Universe revealing the diversity of star-forming galaxies

A team of astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has completed the first census of molecular clouds in the nearby Universe, revealing that contrary to previous scientific opinion, these stellar nurseries do not all look and act the same. In fact, they’re as diverse as the people, homes, neighborhoods, and regions that make up our own world.
Sciencebioengineer.org

UMass Amherst researchers create intelligent electronic microsystems from green material

A research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst has created an electronic microsystem that can intelligently respond to information inputs without any external energy input, much like a self-autonomous living organism. The microsystem is constructed from a novel type of electronics that can process ultralow electronic signals and incorporates a device that can generate electricity “out of thin air” from the ambient environment.
AstronomySpaceRef

Organic Molecules Offer Clues About Dying Stars and Outskirts of the Milky Way

University of Arizona researchers have observed, in unprecedented detail and spatial resolution, organic molecules in planetary nebulae, or the aftermath of dying stars. Their work sheds new light on how stars form and die. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array, or ALMA, UArizona Regents Professor Lucy Ziurys and her collaborators...
Astronomyupenn.edu

Dark Energy Survey interim analysis sheds light on the evolution of the universe

Interim results published by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) provide new insights into the structure and evolution of the universe. Analysis of the survey’s first three years of data, which includes the most precise 3D map of the universe to date, is a key step towards ongoing efforts to measure the distribution of dark matter and dark energy to see if data are consistent with the standard cosmological model.