Acer Next May 2021: Predator gaming laptops and everything announced

By Lori Grunin
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery spring, around the same time as Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, Acer holds its Next@Acer global press conference where it unveils its latest products for PC gaming and content creation, as well as stuff for everyone else who uses a computer. This year's livestream took place Thursday, and the company served up the usual mix of a few notable products sprinkled among a sea of rote upgrades. In this case, that means buffing up laptops and desktops for 2021 with the latest 11th-gen CPUs from Intel or AMD, the latest Nvidia GeForce and A series (the line formerly known as Quadro) GPUs and the newest screens.

www.msn.com
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Technologytechnewstube.com

Alienware’s X15 is its thinnest and coolest gaming laptop yet

The X15 comes in lunar light, Alienware’s colorway that is white on the outside and black on the inside of the clamshell. Alienware is keen on giving Razer a run for its money when it comes to making a super-thin gaming laptop. Two of the configurations of Alienware’s new X15 flagship model are actually…
Computerstech-critter.com

What Makes A Creator Laptop Different from a Gaming Laptop

The rise of social media and user-created content platforms has brought up a whole new category of PC users – Content Creators. They are the contributors to the endless amount of online media, be it text, image, audio or video that aims to engage, educate and entertain the mass online audience.
Computersimpactlab.com

Acer’s SpatialLabs is glasses-free 3D in a prototype laptop

Acer wants to bring stereoscopic 3D to laptops, with a new SpatialLabs display that promises to float graphics right out of a laptop’s screen without demanding you wear special glasses to see them. The system instead combines a switchable lenticular lens screen with an eye-tracking camera, all fitted into a prototype ConceptD notebook.
ElectronicsNeowin

Intel announces its first 5G M.2 modem for laptops

Ahead of this year's virtual Computex event, Intel has announced the first 5G product to come from its partnership with MediaTek, which it announced in late 2019. The Intel 5G Solution 5000 is an M.2 5G system for laptops, which allows OEMs to more easily come up with 5G designs, using a standardized interface.
Computerswccftech.com

Intel Provides Better Gaming Experience Than 100% Of Apple Mac Laptops

After what seems like eons, Intel legal has finally approved a message to fire back against the bold Apple claims made at the release of the Apple M1 (which were later amended by the way). Intel made the following statement during Computex 2021 and is something that would be a no-brainer to most tech enthusiasts but still needs saying. It also means that the Intel-Apple relationship is more or less over for all intents and purposes.
Computerscultureofgaming.com

5 Tips On Choosing A Gaming Laptop

Perhaps you’re looking to buy a gaming laptop, but you’re not sure where to start? With so many devices on the market, it can be a tricky decision. There is lots to consider when buying a gaming laptop. From the display to the GPU and the pricing, let’s take a look in a little more detail.
ComputersLiliputing

AMD launches Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics for gaming laptops

AMD’s newest mobile graphics technology brings RDNA 2 architecture to gaming laptops. The company says that means gamers could see up to a 1.5X performance boost compared to systems with first-gen RDNA graphics. The first laptops with AMD Radeon RX 6000M series graphics should be available later this month, including...
Computersasus.com

ROG Strix G Advantage Edition gaming laptops go all-in on AMD

From its inception in 2006, the Republic of Gamers has collaborated closely with AMD to push the limits of PC gaming. Together, we’ve made premium experiences faster, more portable, and readily available to every kind of gamer. Our shared vision reaches a new high with the 2021 Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Edition gaming laptops.
Computerstechnewstube.com

Samsung announces Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go laptops from $349

Samsung has announced two new Windows laptops running Arm-based processors. The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G both use Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm rather than Samsung’s own Exynos designs. The Galaxy Book Go is an entry-level model that starts at $349. It has the updated Snapdragon 7c Gen 2…
Computersreviewed.com

This all AMD-powered Asus gaming laptop is a sight to behold

AMD’s Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards are here, and gamers will be able to get their hands on a few laptops with the new GPU starting in June—including this one. With an excellent combination of performance and price, the Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition sets a high bar that will be tough for other AMD machines to match.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Online Tech Retailer PCByte Reveals What To Look For In A Gaming Laptop

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known retailer PCByte says the market has shifted over the past few years, most notably thanks to more powerful and efficient GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. These days, if someone is looking for a gaming laptop Australia -wide, there are several options that really push the boundaries in terms of performance and portability, meaning gamers and professionals can find a powerful version to replace their desktop PC.
Computersvoonze.com

Honor MagicBook 14: know everything you need to know about the laptop

“In this ultrabook what we find is a balance for a user profile that seeks to complement their day-to-day work with a team that helps them improve their performance, as well as for people who want to see their contents, videos, even, editing without drawbacks “, he stressed. Hirsh also...
Technologylaptopmag.com

Best gaming laptops for Father's Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner! And with everyone scrambling to find the perfect tie or mug or other Hallmark-y Leave It To Beaver nonsense, we seem to have forgotten that dads still love something we thought they dropped into the bottomless coffee mug of parenthood: Fun! Plenty of dads enjoy video games, so what better way is there for the gamer dad in your life to have some fun than getting him a dynamite gaming setup?
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Dell Memorial Day Sale 2021: Cheap laptops, gaming PCs, monitors

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Dell has some unmissable offers on a selection of its best laptops. With savings of hundreds of dollars on everything from the budget-friendly Dell Inspiron 14 to the Dell G3 gaming laptop or the super stylish Dell XPS 15, there’s something for everyone here. Whatever your budget or need, we’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch so you know exactly what to home in on. Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you won’t be disappointed. However, as always with any Dell sale, you’ll need to be quick. Stock is strictly limited on all these laptops and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Don’t delay if one of these laptops in the Dell Memorial Day sale looks right to you.