At the end of a dead end road just north of the Santa Fe River, a steep, unmarked path leads to hidden treasure and a spectacular view of the city. The prize is hidden in a place you’d likely never find if you didn’t know it was there and on a hill you’d likely never traverse if you didn’t live in the area. That’s part of the fun of the high-tech treasure-hunting activity known as geocaching—it takes you off the beaten path while providing a unique way of getting to know the place you live or are visiting. It’s also a smart way to get kids and the whole family outside, and more difficult caches wind up hidden deep in the wilderness or require complex problem-solving skills that can offer a challenging adventure for adults as well.