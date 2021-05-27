NBA second round playoff trends: Fatigue is a factor

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) on June 1, 2021, granted Ball Arena approval to move forward at 100% capacity provided that the venue requires all fans age 3 and older to wear a face mask, the venue requires all fans to complete a health assessment prior to entry into the venue and the venue meets certain air circulation (HVAC) requirements as set forth by the National Hockey League (NHL). With this announcement, KSE looks forward to having near full capacity for upcoming rounds of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and NHL playoffs at the venue and then full capacity sports and entertainment events at the facility beyond the current NBA & NHL playoff season.