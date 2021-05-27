NBA second round playoff trends: Fatigue is a factor

The NBA playoffs are rolling along, and the first round is almost entirely in the books as the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks is the only one that has yet to be completed. There's already been several surprises in these playoffs, including the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat getting swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. Also, LeBron James suffered the first opening-round loss of his entire NBA career, as the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers fell to the upstart Phoenix Suns in six games. That means a new champion will be crowned at the end of the season.