Local cadet graduates from West Point - May 2021
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Cadet Prakash D. Nigam, son of Subhash and Tammy Nigam of Palatine, Illinois, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 22. Nigam graduated from Palatine High School in 2017. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in chemical engineering. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Infantry branch and will report to Fort Benning, Georgia, for his first assignment.