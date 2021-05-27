Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Point, NY

Local cadet graduates from West Point - May 2021

By Subhash Nigam
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST POINT, N.Y. - Cadet Prakash D. Nigam, son of Subhash and Tammy Nigam of Palatine, Illinois, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 22. Nigam graduated from Palatine High School in 2017. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in chemical engineering. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Infantry branch and will report to Fort Benning, Georgia, for his first assignment.

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
95K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Point, IL
City
New York City, NY
Palatine, IL
Government
City
West Point, NY
Local
Illinois Education
West Point, NY
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Georgia State
West Point, NY
Education
City
Palatine, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Military Academy#College Graduates#Graduate College#Miles College#The U S Military Academy#Palatine High School#The U S Army#Infantry#The Corps Of Cadets#Duty Honor Country#Nation#The United States Army#Liberal Arts College#U S Military Academy#Fort Benning#Chemical Engineering#Officer#N Y#Train#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Pawling, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Pawling National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

LATHAM, NY (05/17/2021)– Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Jason Zeller from Pawling, N.Y., and assigned to the Headquarters and...
West Point, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Military training conducted at West Point

WEST POINT – Area residents can expect to hear summer training activities conducted on the military installation beginning now through mid-August to include areas in and around Camp Buckner and Lake Frederick. Training is conducted to simulate the physical and mental challenges cadets will face when they become officers in the U.S. Army. Realistic training has inherent risks and the safety and welfare of the entire West Point community is the academy’s top priority. Training opportunities for the cadets include infantry operations, artillery firing, weapons training, aviation operations, military engineering projects, training in field communications, demolitions, and survival skills techniques. Noise levels will be sporadic through summer months with increased activity associated with Air Assault School and during specialized training operations in July. Residents can expect to see and hear low-flying aircraft and helicopters in and around the training and cantonment areas during these training sessions. Residents and commuters may see increased traffic along Route 293 with military vehicle and troop movement.
West Point, NYthephoto-news.com

Jeff Reynolds

Currently the West Point Chief of Protocol with more then 20 years of service to the Army. Previously served as the Executive Officer for Strategic Communications with oversight of the Band, Public Affairs and Marketing offices. Served as a Recruiting/Admissions Specialist for Army Athletics. Earned a B.A. from MSMC and...
Palatine, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Former Harper president receives leadership award

Dr. Ken Ender, president emeritus of Harper College, has been selected as a recipient of the American Association of Community Colleges' 2021 Leadership Award. An annual tradition since 1982, the AACC Leadership Award was presented to seven individuals whose accomplishments and professional contributions to the community college field have been outstanding. Ender received the award during the AACC Digital virtual meeting May 6.
Mccracken County, KYPaducah Sun

Harris heading to West Point in the fall

McCracken County volleyball star Jayda Harris has big plans for her future. In the fall, the senior will head to the United States Military Academy, known best as West Point in West Point, New York, to continue her career in volleyball. “I had never thought of myself going into the...
West Point, NYhamlethub.com

Brewster High School Senior Macie Marinich Accepted to West Point

After a rigorous application process that included nominations from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Sean Patrick Maloney following interviews with each of their selection committees, Macie Marinich is headed to the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall. Macie, who has been very active member of the...
Palatine, ILJournal & Topics

Swearing-In Of New Palatine Library Trustee May 18

The Palatine Public Library’s newest board member, Maureen DeRosa, will be sworn-in to office Tuesday, May 18. DeRosa defeated current board member Preet Singh in the April 6 consolidated election. Her term will expire in June 2025. DeRosa is the former director of marketing and publications for the American Academy...
West Point, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Keller to provide COVID vaccine to all DoD-eligible people 16 and older

WEST POINT – West Point Public Health/Keller Army Community Hospital will be providing the FIRST DOSE of the COVID-19 vaccination to the Tier 2 population – which includes ALL eligible Department of Defense beneficiaries ages 16 and older – on May 4th, 6th, and May 20th at the Holleder Center (located on Howze Place, West Point, N.Y.).