Dayton, OH

National Boating Week launches

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAWWp_0aDKXKbT00

DAYTON — When the sun comes out the boats roll out.

National boating week is going on now through May 28.

“Safe boating is smart boating,” said Mary Mertz, Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “While we want you to have fun on the water while making memories with your family and friends, the most important thing is to boat responsibly.”

Drowning was the reported cause of death in four of of five recreational boating fatalities in 2020, according to the release. Of those that drowned, 84 percent were not wearing life jackets.

“Make sure you are prepared whether you are fishing or just enjoying cruising on your boat,” said Mertz. “Life jackets can’t save lives unless you wear them.”

The National Safe Boating Council and the ODNR recommend these tips for boaters:

  • Take a boating safety course whether you are a seasoned boater or just starting out
  • Check equipment
  • Make sure someone, not in the boating party knows where and when you are boating
  • Wear a life jacket. It saves lives
  • Use an engine cut-off switch to stop the boat if the driver was to fall overboard
  • Check the weather before you go out
  • Travel at safe and responsible speeds
  • Never boat under the influence. Last year, a BUI was involved in 23 percent of Ohio’s recreational boating fatalities.
  • When boating, keep more than one communication device onboard, such as a cellphone or satellite phone.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

