Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Ryan Reynolds addresses his “lifelong” battle with anxiety: “I know I’m not alone”

By Megan Stone
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Mental Health Awareness Month ends Monday, Ryan Reynolds has come forward with a final message about living with anxiety. Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the Deadpool star acknowledged that May is coming to a close and explained, “One of the reasons I’m posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety.”

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Finn Wolfhard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Abc Audio#Deadpool#Abc Audio#Hollywood Walk Of Famer#Friend Hugh Jackman#Vancityreynolds#Star#Mate#Instagram Wednesday#Message#Important Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswcregisteronline.com

Ryan Reynolds Brings His Maximum Effort Productions Company to Paramount in New Deal

Ryan Reynolds has set up a new home for his future movie projects. The Deadpool star has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Paramount Pictures for his Maximum Effort Productions company. The deal covers all future movies developed by Reynolds’ company, regardless of the budget level. This is a big win for Paramount and could be interpreted as a big loss for Disney, depending on how one wants to look at it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

The top 7 times Ryan Reynolds was the most relatable actor on social media

Celebrities, despite their endless riches and infinite glamour, are often a lot like us. After all, they’re human, are they not?. And in our humble opinion, there is no celebrity quite as relatable than Ryan Reynolds. Whether on social media, or through his versatile roles on screen, no-one in Hollywood has achieved a balanced sincerity quite like the Deadpool actor.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Worried About How Busy Ryan Reynolds Is Getting

At one stage last year, Ryan Reynolds had thirteen movies in various stages of development. While several of those projects have since finished shooting and a couple of others have fallen by the wayside, he’s still got a jam-packed filming and promotional schedule over the next few years, without even considering the extracurricular activities surrounding his rapidly-expanding business empire.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed For Avatar: The Last Airbender Universe

At one point in 2020, Ryan Reynolds had no less than thirteen films in various stages of development. By now, many of those projects have finished shooting and a few seem to have fallen by the wayside, but he’s still an incredibly busy guy with all of his Hollywood commitments. And that’s without even mentioning his rapidly-expanding business empire.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants To Make Sure Ryan Reynolds Is Fully Available To Them

Joining the MCU tends to be a major commitment for an actor – instead of working on one film every few years like any other franchise, Marvel stars are asked to appear all over the place, in their own solo films, in team-up gigs and for various cameos and crossovers. That’s especially true of the big-hitters of the universe, which Deadpool is sure to be, now that he’s about to hop over from Fox. But how much will we see Ryan Reynolds in the MCU, given his extremely busy career outside of the superhero genre?
MoviesETOnline.com

On Set of 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' With Salma Hayek and Ryan Reynolds (Exclusive)

The titular hitman of the hilariously titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is Samuel L. Jackson's deadly Darius Kincaid, his wife is Salma Hayek's international con artist Sonia Kincaid and Ryan Reynolds rounds out the job descriptors as hapless bodyguard Michael Bryce. "He's actually kind of good at what he does," Reynolds told ET's Nischelle Turner on the set. "Even though he's just such a tiny, dumb man."
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Ryan Reynolds Has A New Show About His Football Club Coming

Earlier in the year, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney acquired Wrexham AFC’s football club. In order to promote and highlight the ownership for this Welsh team, the two have teamed up with FX to bring viewers a docuseries, ‘Welcome to Wrexham’. Ryan Reynolds pulled out all the stops by using...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Mortal Kombat 2 Will Reportedly Model Johnny Cage After Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is a hugely popular A-list movie star, but he’s also been finding himself gaining something of a reputation as one of the marketing industry’s brightest lights. Indeed, his Maximum Effort company has brought us a number of viral ads with their fingers on the pulse of popular culture. Reynolds was even crowned as Adweek’s Brand Visionary of 2020, and was also on the shortlist to name 2019’s B2C Content Marketer of the Year.
Accidentsbiologyreporter.com

Ryan Reynolds has spoken about his mental health issues. The ‘Deadpool’ star has anxiety

Celebrities trust their mental health issues. Prince Harry recently spoke about the treatments and trauma he experienced after the death of his mother – Princess Diana.It was also revealed that Meghan Markle was suffering from suicidal thoughts. These star confessions are sure to slowly make mental issues stop being a topic to be ashamed of. This time he talked about his problems Ryan Reynolds.
Mental Healthpressreality.com

Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About ‘Lifelong’ Struggle With Mental Health And Hugh Jackman Shares Support

It’s great to see not only Ryan Reynolds coming out and being honest with his own struggles, but to see the support of another big celebrity like Hugh Jackman. It shows just how much the two really are friends, despite their ongoing battles, which can at least appear to get heated, even if they’re both only having fun. Seeing both of them support mental health awareness may not change the world but it may do some good, and sometimes that’s all you can hope for.
CelebritiesComicBook

Hugh Jackman Had Touching Response to Ryan Reynolds’ Emotional Anxiety Post

At this point, pretty much everyone knows that Ryan Reynolds had Hugh Jackman have a hilarious, faux feud that they use to have some fun online as well as to promote their respective beverage companies. However, despite the jokes and jabs, the two men are actually pals. In fact, Reynolds took to Instagram this week to share an emotional post about his struggles with anxiety, and Jackman's had an incredibly supportive response.
CelebritiesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds’ Sweet Mother’s Day Message to Blake Lively Got Weird Fast

Happy Mother's Day! In honor of this special holiday, many people have taken to social media to celebrate the moms in their lives. Lots of celebrities are showcasing the women in their family today, including Ryan Reynolds. The actor known for playing Deadpool wrote a sweet message for his wife, Blake Lively. However, in classic Reynolds fashion, things got weird fast.