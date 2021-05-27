Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

VCT Masters 2 Europe vs North America stream draws 700K viewers

msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValorant Champions Tour's most anticipated clash between Europe and the North American region managed to top around 75,000 viewers. Thousands of fans tuned in to watch tournament favorite Team Liquid go up against the dark horses of North America Version1. The overall Valorant category recorded a peak of almost 75,000 viewers during the first showdown between EU and NA, according to Esports Charts.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#All Star Game#Valorant Champions Tour#Eu#Na#Esports Charts#Riot#North American#Sentinels#Team Liquid#Global Offensive#Vct Masters#Vct Co Streams#120 140k Viewers#North America Storyline#Massive Viewership#200k Viewers#Valorant Tournaments#North America Version1#750k Viewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Twitch
Related
Gamblingworldcasinodirectory.com

North America Casino News

This is the place to explore breaking events and important news about the casino of North America. While there may are 23 separate countries on the continent, you will find most of them covered in our Caribbean Casino News section. While some news from Mexico will appear here, most of the articles about casinos and regulatory happenings in this section are about the Canadian and US industries. The U.S.A. has more casinos than any other place on earth, so most of the articles in this category are about them.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Why no one can beat Sentinels | VCT Masters Review

The first Valorant LAN ended with Sentinels crowned as VCT Masters 2 Champions and Curveball’s James Banks, Mitchman, & Frod run through the biggest takeaways from the stacked event. There were plenty of stakes, and early bragging rights, on the line at Masters 2. Though as the tournament developed, storylines...
Photographysandiegouniontribune.com

AP Week in Pictures: North America

MAY 28 - JUNE 3, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram:...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Pearl Abyss opens new studios in Europe and North America

South Korean publisher Pearl Abyss announced today that it has opened new studios in Amsterdam and Los Angeles. The company said that the offices will serve to specifically support its North American and European audiences. "Pearl Abyss America was established in 2018, and we have continued to expand our team...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TenZ led the way in KDA at VCT Masters 2 Reykjavík

One player reigned supreme at VALORANT’s first international LAN event. Sentinels’ Tyson "TenZ" Ngo led the way in KDA at last week’s VCT Masters Two Reykjavík, putting his opponents to shame. TenZ was the difference-maker for Sentinels throughout the seven-day tournament. The 19-year-old loanee played Jett, Reyna, and Raze to...
Soccermajornelson.com

Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Super Soccer Blast America vs Europe is an arcade-style football game that tackles football in a light-hearted and accessible way. As a breakaway from the seriousness of simulation and realism, it brings a very arcade style to the field with retro throwbacks. Prepare for the kick-off with a fast-paced football game, bringing a refreshing look to the football genre with accessible controls and skilled-based gameplay like over-the-top classic soccer games. ⚽ BUILD YOUR DREAM ELEVEN Create your own characters from head to toe or edit the players and teams by default and build your dream team to win tournaments in the World Tour mode like the Copacup or Euronations. ⚽ 4 PLAYER VERSUS Play out of your skin and decide who's the football legend amongst your friends with offline multiplayer versus up to 4 players! ⚽ FAST-PACED GAMEPLAY Accessible controls for all kinds of players, no matter how they play, enabling more fluid and improved shots, dashes and tackles. Tiki-taka. ⚽ BACK OF THE NET! Celebrate each goal with your team and feel the tension during penalty shootouts. ⚽ REFRESHING AESTHETICS, CLASSIC VIBES Discover new teams, players and stadiums with its brand new cartoonish aesthetics and don't miss a thing in the field with new camera angles. Does anyone look familiar?
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

VCT Masters Reyjkavik Grand Final match draws +1,000,000 concurrent viewers

Riot Games announced strong viewership numbers for the VCT Masters Reyjkavik Masters 2 LAN championship that took place this past weekend. In a press release on Wednesday, Riot revealed that the VCT Iceland Grand Finals drew over 1,000,000 concurrent viewers, who tuned in to witness Sentinels defeating Fnatic and claiming a flawless tournament victory for themselves and the NA region. The finals also boasted an 800,000 person average-per-minute audience according to Stream Hatchet who analyzed the data for Riot Games.
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

8 Bands That Are HUGE in Europe but Not America

There’s no denying that Europe is home to some of the heavyweight titans of rock and metal, from classic head-banging English heavy metal to belly-grumbling German deathcore. The European climate has a vast wealth of astonishing talents that dominate festival lineups and Top 40 charts in their home countries. Yet,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ScreaM had the highest headshot percentage at VCT Masters 2 Reykjavík

The self-proclaimed headshot machine lived up to his name at VCT Masters Two Reykjavík. Team Liquid’s Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom stayed true to form and recorded the highest headshot percentage during VALORANT’s first international LAN event, finishing the tournament at 33.12 percent, according to data generated from Run it Back. Over...
SoccerNintendo Life

Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe Kicks Off This Week

We're not sure how much the name has to do with the context of the game - Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe - but there's a light-hearted football title landing on Switch just ahead of the rescheduled European Championships 2020. It's no doubt a potential time-filler between watching games, and it's the second entry in this particular series on Switch (also the 5th sports game from developer Unfinished Pixel).
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Lost Ark North America Announcement

Several new MMO RPGs were announced at today’s Summer Game Fest, but few generated as much hype as Lost Ark. The buzzworthy game is free to play and is currently available in South Korea, Russia, and Japan. The original release dates back to December 2018. Amazon Games announced that the RPG will launch in North America and Europe as soon as this fall.