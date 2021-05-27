Cancel
Wyze Cam v3 has an awesome feature that colorizes night vision – and it’s just $33 at Amazon

By Maren Estrada
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who follows the smart home market at all will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. This awesome little cord-free home security had all the same key features as cameras from big-name consumer electronics brands, but those models cost $80, $120, or even $150+ for each camera. Meanwhile, the Wyze Cam had all the main core features that everyone was looking for, but it only cost $26 per camera. Not only that, but the Wyze Came also included 14 days of free cloud storage at no additional charge! There was nothing else like that on the market at the time, and Wyze forced other brands to beef up their offerings and lower their prices.

