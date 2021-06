The price of the Nintendo Switch Pro may have been leaked, courtesy of a French retailer. According to a plethora of rumors, reports, and leaks, Nintendo is gearing up to reveal a new Nintendo Switch model before its E3 2021 Direct. What this model will be called, remains to be seen. So far, names like Nintendo Switch Pro, Super Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch XL, and Nintendo Switch Advanced have been thrown around, which in turn suggests nobody -- other than Nintendo and some of its partners -- knows what this thing is called. We also don't know when it will release, but we may know when it will be revealed and when it will release.