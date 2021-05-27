Cancel
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Official Trailer

By Ben Dahl
Cover picture for the articleSeven years ago, Keanu Reeves and screenwriter Derek Kolstad changed the landscape of modern action cinema with the release of the first John Wick film. As much blockbuster and media franchise as it was recipe to be duplicated endlessly–especially when it comes to third film in the series that, if we’re being gracious, went a little off the rails–that film and its gun-kata sequences and action-first filmmaking led to an entire new genre of films. Films like Gunpowder Milkshake with the featured trailer you see here about “a secret sisterhood of female assassins, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence while coming to the aid of a mother-daughter assassin duo.” Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled for a US release on July 14th… and with the primary being Netflix, you should be able to watch it on your TV, tablet or smartphone (savage!) the same day.

