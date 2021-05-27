‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Official Trailer

"Running is what saves them. It keeps them off the streets, it keeps them [focused] with a goal." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an inspiring sports documentary titled Sisters on Track, telling the story of the Sheppard Sisters: Tai, Rainn, and Brooke. The exuberant doc film will be available streaming on Netflix starting at the end of this month. A coming of age story about hope, belonging, and the metaphorical and literal sisterhood of young athletes Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard from Brooklyn, New York. They made their way into the national spotlight in 2016 with their first-time wins at the Junior Olympics, along with media attention. They're focusing on continuing as athletes as they look forward to college and beyond. An original song for Sisters on Track titled "The Dream" is also teased within the trailer. It is performed & written by Mark Batson and Tarriona 'Tank' Ball from the group "Tank and the Bangas". Check it out below.