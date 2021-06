After nearly half a year battling one of the largest companies in the world, Arvada residents will take their fight against Amazon to city hall. On Monday night, the Arvada City Council will decide whether to annex and rezone land on the west side of town to allow the online retail giant to construct a 112,000-square-foot distribution center and a 1,100-space parking lot next to homes and a popular bike and walking path where owls perch overhead and bobcats lurk in the shadows.