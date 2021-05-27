Cancel
Senate Democrats pile on GOP infrastructure counteroffer

By Marianne LeVine
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Democrats panned the Republicans’ latest counteroffer on infrastructure Thursday, signaling a bipartisan agreement remains far out of reach. The Democratic opposition rises in response to Republicans' new $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday morning. But there's a wide gulf between the GOP and the White House on top lines, with Republicans proposing $257 billion in new spending and the White House's last proffered number at $1.7 trillion.

www.msn.com
