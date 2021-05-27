Cancel
Facebook's attempt to 'depressurize' Instagram is over. Now, hiding likes will be a 'matter of personal choice.'

By insider@insider.com (Insider Inc.)
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! This story is from today's edition of Morning Brew, an awesome daily email publication read by 2.5 million next-generation leaders like you. Sign up here to get it!. After years of talking about it, Facebook officially released its likes-hiding option on Facebook and Instagram. Users of both apps can choose to hide the number of likes and reactions for their own posts or others on their feeds.

Mark Zuckerberg
